Regal Cinemas to Showcase Classic Movies After Coronavirus Reopens

Regal Cinemas, one of the largest movie theater chains in the US, has announced a plan to show classic movies and fan favorites when they reopen instead of blockbuster titles.

According to Variety, the theater chain plans to show favorites such as "The Empire Strikes Back", "Jaws" and "Black Panther".

The move comes just a few weeks before the release of "Mulan" on July 24 and "Tenet" on July 31.

According to CDC guidelines for social distancing, all theaters will have a 50 percent reduced capacity when they reopen on July 10. Additionally, Regal will increase cleaning between introductions and present contactless payments.

Employees and customers should also wear gloves and masks.

On July 17, The Nolan series, with "Inception" and "Interstellar" will be screened alongside the 2017 live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast."

The National Association of Theater Owners has also issued guidelines for reopening theaters.