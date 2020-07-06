Regeneron begins phase 3 testing of the Covid-19 antibody cocktail

Biotech company Regeneron announced late-stage clinical trials of REGN-COV2, its investigational dual-antibody cocktail for the treatment and prevention of Covid-19, in a press release on Monday.

Specifically, the statement noted that a Phase 3 trial of the drug will assess its ability to prevent coronavirus infection among uninfected people who have had close contact with an infected person, such as a patient's housemate. According to Regeneron, the phase 3 prevention trial is being conducted at around 100 sites and is expected to include 2,000 patients across the United States.

The drug has also been moved into the Phase 2/3 portion of two trials testing its ability to treat inpatients and outpatients with Covid-19, according to Regeneron. These trials will involve 1,850 hospitalized patients and 1,050 non-hospitalized patients, and are expected to be conducted at 150 sites in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, and Chile.

"We are conducting simultaneous adaptive trials to move forward as quickly as possible to provide a potential solution to prevent and treat COVID-19 infections, even in the midst of an ongoing global pandemic," said Dr. George D. Yancopoulos, co-founder, Regeneron president and chief scientific officer, said in the company's press release.