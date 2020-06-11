Reggie Bush was the centerpiece of the last soccer dynasty in Southern California. He inspired players to become Trojans and continued to be adored by USC fans as he spent a decade in NCAA mandatory exile from school.

USC welcomed Bush on Wednesday, 10 years after the NCAA closed the program with sanctions that included cutting official ties to the only Heisman Trophy winner who had his victory vacant.

"I have dreamed of this day for over 10 years, and I am excited to go home!" Bush said in a statement.

Bush played running at USC from 2003-05, helping the Trojans to a couple of national championships. Five years after his departure, Bush and USC were penalized by the NCAA after an investigation determined that he and his family received illegal benefits while he was still in school.

USC President Carol Folt wrote in a letter to Bush that all restrictions had been officially lifted and that she could now "have privileges and courtesies extended to all former Trojan soccer players."

The school also ended its dissociation with former basketball star O.J. Mayo, who was also sanctioned in 2010 for receiving illegal benefits as part of the same USC general athletics investigation.

The Bush Trojan teams won national championships in 2003 and 2004 and had a 34 game winning streak. He ran for 3,169 yards in three seasons, averaging 7.3 yards per carry, and scored 42 touchdowns.

Heisman won 2005, with 1,740 yards rushing and an average of 8.7 yards per carry. But the award was voided due to NCAA sanctions. He voluntarily returned the statue to the Heisman Trophy Trust before the organization had a chance to strip it of him. Bush is the only Heisman winner who has not been recognized by the Heisman Trust.

"To say I don't want the Heisman back would be a lie," said B ush in an interview on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" on FS1. "I want a hundred percent to get my Heisman Trophy back."

Heisman spokesman Tim Henning said the trust was aware of the USC announcement about Bush, but had no immediate comment.

NCAA sanctions also led to USC being stripped of its 2004 BCS title, although The Associated Press still recognizes the Trojans as national champions for that season.

Bush remains one of the most popular players in USC history. No Trojan player has used Bush's No. 5 since he left.

"He was the reason so many players joined USC," said Rams catcher Robert Woods, who played for the 2010-12 Trojans. "He is part of the tradition of the USC. The best soccer player of the USC, in my opinion. He also needs a statue.

Bush was selected second overall by the New Orleans Saints in 2006. He said in FS1 that although he followed a productive 11-year career in the NFL, the way things ended at USC overwhelmed him.

“This always lingered on the back of my head. It always stayed in the back of my mind, ”said Bush. "It's the thing that always kept me awake until late at night, almost every night. It's the thing that also tormented me as well."

The NCAA determined that Bush received gifts and cash from a marketing agent who hoped to represent him when he turned professional.

The sanctions against USC were some of the harshest the NCAA has issued in the past 20 years, even compared to similar cases. The Trojans were kicked out of the postseason for two years and stripped of a total of 30 soccer scholarships over three seasons.

Athletic director Mike Bohn, who took the job last fall, said Bush was sorry for what happened to the program, and that USC owed Bush to bring him back to the fold for all he had done for the school.

"We are going to support Reggie," Bohn said.

Initially, Bush was banned from permanently associating with USC, but an adjustment made in 2017 by the NCAA's Violations Committee to its procedures reduced all life-time dissociation penalties to 10 years.

Bush began working for Fox Sports last season as an analyst on his Big Noon college football study show with former USC teammate Matt Leinart. He returned to the Los Angeles Coliseum for a game of Trojans for the first time when the Fox show aired from inside the stadium prior to a Friday night contest between USC and Utah, won by the Trojans.

Bush was not recognized by the school during that game. Their number is not among those shown in the final area of ​​the coliseum along with other USC Heisman winners such as Marcus Allen and O.J. Simpson But Trojan fans celebrated Bush's return that night, wearing his number 5 jersey and singing "Reg-gie! Reg-gie!

How and when Bush will be honored by USC has yet to be resolved, Bohn said.

"I know it will be a special day for me when I can walk on campus with his three children, his wonderful wife and be a part of what is happening at USC," said Bohn.