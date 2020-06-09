Reggie Jackson for the Yankees was New York's best free agent move

This week, The Post takes another look at the "best" in New York sports history, areas that are equally worthy of debate, but have not been discussed incessantly starting with the best free-agent signing.

More than four decades have passed since Reggie Jackson brought his tremendous talent and strong personality to The Bronx, which remains the best free-agent signing of a New York sports franchise.

Jackson may not be the best baseball player, but his impact in New York in the late 1970s was enormous. He was 30 years old when he signed on November 29, 1976, with a 6-foot-1-inch, 195-pound muscular body, a violent left-handed punch, and a personality who feared nothing.

In the bloated cemetery of free agents who believed they could handle New York, Jackson is above them all. The wine. He saw. Conquered. All while working for the demanding George Steinbrenner and playing for a man, Billy Martin, who hated Jackson. To this day, talkative Jackson is silenced when asked about the fiery manager.

Jackson spent eight years with the Oakland Athletics after they moved to the Bay Area when the Athletics parted ways with Kansas City after the 1967 season. Jackson helped the Athletics win three consecutive World Series titles since 1972 -74 and became the key cog in a legendary team.

Born in the Philadelphia area, Jackson left the Athletics for Baltimore in an April 1976 deal that brought Don Baylor and Mike Torrez to the Athletics and included left-hander Ken Holtzman who accompanied Jackson to the Birds. He played for a season with the Orioles and was chased by Steinbrenner, who firmly believed that the stars ran the New York engine regardless of the industry. In Jackson, The Boss had in mind the brightest star in baseball's galaxy.

“I remember it and the first thing I do is laugh. George was a salesman and worked 24 hours to get me to New York, "Jackson told The Post in a phone conversation from California." We went to places like Club 21 with his friends to try to impress me. "

Jackson recalls that the recruiting process continued outside the walls of 21.

“Buses on the street, people on buses yelling outside the buses. Bus drivers with crowded buses, 57th and Madison, and the bus driver would come out and shake my hand. People yelling in taxis, "Reggie, come to New York," said Jackson, who signed a five-year deal worth $ 2.96 million to come to the Bronx. “It was really cool, really cool. It was a great experience for me. & # 39; & # 39;

As it was for Steinbrenner and the Yankees, who beat the Dodgers in the 1977 and 1978 World Series during the first two years of October in a row. The nickname was kept forever because he hit five home runs, three in a Game 6 of the 1977 Series, and drove in eight runs. The Dodgers took revenge by beating the Yankees in the 1981 World Series.

So did The Boss get his money's worth?

"I would wait. We were in the World Series three times. We probably should have won three, but we didn't. We had terrible injuries, we lost (Goose) Gossage a year and (Ron) Guidry went to the bullpen and that hurt. Of course Thurman (Munson) died, "said Jackson, who hit 144 home runs and drove 461 runs in 653 games as a Yankee. In 14 World Series games, Yankee Jackson hit .400 with eight homers and 17 RBIs. “We were never the same without him. We were good, but we were not the same without him. He was a great player. & # 39; & # 39;

Jackson fought the media and clashed with The Boss, but not to the point where something said it caused irreparable damage to the relationship.

"I was too open and I had my heart up my sleeve and I wasn't afraid to communicate it, and that didn't work too well for the first few years," Jackson said of his relationship with the media. "It would change the way he handled the media, but it wouldn't change coming to New York. I became part of the city because the Yankees and George Steinbrenner took me there. "

As for Steinbrenner, two strong personalities clashed but did not cross the line.

"He and I faced each other verbally, but we never crossed paths to create a lasting scar," said Jackson, who went to the Angels through free agency after the 1981 season and was voted into the Hall of Fame in 1993. He ended his career with 563 home runs. "Our relationship was quite special towards his last days."