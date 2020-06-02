Reggie Watts Breaks Down Crying on James Corden’s Late Late Show

Reggie Watts breaks down in tears on The Late Late Show with James Corden as he talks about the emotional impact of the murder of black Americans.

Reggie Watts breaks down in tears over The Late Late Show with James Corden while discussing the emotional impact of the slaughter of black Americans. Corden has hosted the CBS show since 2015. The comedian is known for his entertaining segments, such as "Carpool Karaoke," "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," and "Crosswalk: The Musical," among others. Musician and comedian Watts garnered great attention on the show. Comedy bang bang at IFC before starring alongside Corden in The Late Late Show as leader of the Late Late Band. Watts also composed the theme song.

For more than a week, protests have erupted in American cities, and now in the rest of the world, in reaction to the murders of George Floyd, Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Amaud Aubrey, among others. Public protest intensifies day by day as communities, citizens and Hollywood react to the current protests as an extension of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In TwitterCorden shared the opening of the show the night before. In place of the usual quarantine segment, "Three Things to Cheer For," Corden acknowledged that the first game had no place on the show as protests erupt and call for increased systemic change. Corden asks: "Why is my voice relevant?" Addressing the whites, he says, "This is our problem. How can the black community dismantle a problem they did not create?" Corden made a respectful speech, diverting attention from his voice, recognizing his privilege, calling everyone to stand by the oppressed. He called Watts, co-star of the show, who discusses how the color of his skin shaped his world and experience.

Talking to Corden via video conference, as a production on The Late Late Show continues to be done from home, Watts said: "Feeling so much simultaneously is crazy … I have this story in the black community in the Midwest. I don't get much access because there is so much pain and excitement there. So it's hard. It happens a lot. And I want to use my platform forever … It's hard ". In the segment, as seen in the video above, Corden looks visibly distressed, shaking his head and saying, "I'm so sorry you feel this. I would give anything to be there with my arm around you." Watts went on to say:

"It's hard. I dislike anything, and I feel like there's a pressure too, you know? 'Well, if you're colored, you have to represent your entire crew.' I grew up all my life, really fighting, just to be a human being and not have people affected by their looks and I also know that is just a reality. So I am doing my best to process and be responsible with the platform that I have but most of all I feel very "

The moments of shared vulnerability between Watts and the generally cheerful Corden underscore the necessary attitudes and empathy between communities and the work that the white community must do to amplify black voices. Watts legitimately shows no shame for his emotional expression, guaranteed as more than one hundred American cities join the protests in solidarity for the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police Department officer, as three officers watched. The protests show no signs of slowing down. Both host Corden and gang leader Watts made it clear that this is a fight they will not back down from.

