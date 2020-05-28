Regina King is stronger than ever





"You are using much more mental power," he explains. "There is shooting and there is preparation. A typical day probably lasts 16 hours." In her limited downtime, her first priority was to sleep. She gathered time to stretch, but the entire workouts were elusive.

That was challenging because when King doesn't exercise, he feels bad. "Do you know how some people get hurt when they exercise? It hurts if I'm not exercising, "she says.

King's normal fitness routine focuses on workouts led by a personal trainer three times a week. "I'm doing well with a coach because it makes me get up and go. I don't like spending money and wasting it, "she says.

While you used to lift weights, you now opt for exercises that use your body weight, such as resistance training and plyometrics. That's perfect for an on-screen superhero, says Eva Barrington, CPT, co-owner of Bolder Fitness in Los Angeles. "To get that lean, sculpted and strong body, you need resistance training in your regimen," she says.

Bodyweight exercises like lunges, sit-ups, and push-ups create strength quickly and effectively. Plyometric exercises, which are explosive exercises like squat jumps and burpees, are great for increasing power and endurance while burning calories, Barrington says.

King also walks the hills near his Los Angeles home with his 14-year-old shepherd-Labrador-Akita mix. It's a cardiovascular exercise that activates your calves, glutes, hamstrings, quads, and hip stabilizers, says Barrington. King's best advice for getting in shape? "Get a dog. It's a built-in exercise," she says. "It's not a cat. A dog. And not a little lapdog that will just walk around the corner. "

Healthy eating habits also keep King in top shape. "Every morning I have half an avocado and a big, giant bowl of mixed green vegetables," she says. Often in the mix are green beans, broccoli, kale, peas, and spinach. A glass of green juice completes the meal.

Lunch is typically a large salad topped with a protein like fish or lamb. Dinner varies and depends on where and when you are filming. King tries not to sting, but she believes in balance. "It's okay if you want to eat a cookie," she says.

She is quick to add that we are all different. Just because these eating habits work for her doesn't mean they're right for everyone. "My general thoughts are to pay attention to my body and my mind, and not compare myself to someone else," she says.

