Regis Philbin, a television personality, died at the age of 88.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night from natural causes, a month before his 89th birthday," the statement sent to CNN on Saturday said. "His family and friends are always grateful for the time we spend with him, for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his unique ability to make every day something worth talking about."

"We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support during his 60-year career and we ask for privacy as we mourn his loss," the statement said.

Philbin was the host of numerous television shows, including the morning talk show "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee," which was co-hosted with Kathie Lee Gifford. Co-host duties were taken over by Kelly Ripa and the show was renamed "Live with Regis and Kelly".

Over the years, Philbin also hosted Miss America pageants and game shows like ABC's "Who wants to be a millionaire."