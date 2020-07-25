Regis Philbin, iconic TV presenter, dead at 88

Regis Philbin, the iconic television personality best known for her host duties on "Live! With Regis and Kelly" and "Who wants to be a millionaire," died at the age of 88.

The family confirmed the news of his shocking death in a statement released on Saturday.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night from natural causes, a month before his 89th birthday," his family told People in a statement.

"His family and friends are always grateful for the time we spent with him, for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his unique ability to make every day something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for her incredible support throughout her 60-year career and asking for privacy as we mourn her loss. "

REGIS FILIN SAYS GOODBYE IN THE MORNING AFTER 28 YEARS

This is breaking news. Please check for updates.