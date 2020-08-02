Regis Philbin rests in his alma mater, the University of Notre Dame

Regis Philbin's life and career Regis Philbin poses for a portrait at the 37th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards held in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 27, 2010.

Regis Philbin as a baby in the Bronx, New York. He grew up on Krueger Avenue during the Great Depression on the bottom floor of a two-family home.

Regis Philbin as a child. He says his parents, a first-generation Irish-American father and an Italian-American mother, had no idea of ​​his dreams in show business. "I used to stay in this house, 6 years old, tune in to WNEW, which was the key radio station in New York City," he told Katie Couric. "And every night at 9:30, Bing Crosby would have half an hour of songs."

Regis Philbin in a photo from his time in the US Navy, around 1953.

American television personality Regis Philbin with his wife Kay, circa 1965. The couple divorced in 1968.

Regis Philbin during an appearance on The Joey Bishop Show in April 1968.

Regis Philbin conducts an interview.

Television show cohosts Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford antics on an empty section of the Atlantic City boardwalk.

Television show host Regis Philbin, left, Donald Trump, center, and daytime television actor Kristoff St. John, pose for photographers ahead of the third annual celebrity softball game at Yankee Stadium in New York on July 31, 1993.

Regis Philbin gives his daughter J.J. A kiss on a plane on the way to the University of Notre Dame.

Regis Philbin and Kathy Lee Gifford organize the Miss America 1994 pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Regis Philbin signs a copy of his book titled "I'm Just a Man!" at a B. Dalton bookstore in New York City on September 12, 1995.

Kathie Lee Gifford, right, smiles when Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell, left, points to the kiss she planted on Regis Philbin during a Spice Girls appearance on "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee" on May 16, 1997.

Regis Philbin, a Notre Dame graduate, greets the crowd after receiving an honorary degree during the 154 Notre Dame graduation exercises in South Bend, Indiana, on May 16, 1999.

Talk show host Regis Philbin and new co-host Kelly Ripa speak to the audience during a broadcast of "Live with Regis and Kelly" in New York City on February 5, 2001.

Bernie Cullen, left, on ABC's "Who wants to be a millionaire," the popular game show hosted by Regis Philbin.

Regis Philbin and his wife Joy pose for a photo after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 10, 2003 in Hollywood, California.

Regis Philbin hosted the first season in 2006 of NBC's "America & # 39; s Got Talent".

Regis Philbin and Jimmy Kimmel on stage at the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 20, 2008.

Regis Philbin during a special appearance on "How I Met Your Mother" with Neil Patrick Harris.

Regis Philbin crashes his scooter during the "Late Show With David Letterman" at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City on November 17, 2011.

Regis Philbin on set during her last appearance on "Live with Regis & Kelly" in New York City on November 18, 2011.

Regis Philbin after her last appearance on "Live with Regis and Kelly" in New York on November 18, 2011.

Jimmy Fallon plays a game called Brainstorming with Regis Philbin in "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon".

Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford appear on NBC's "Today" in 2015.

Hoda Kotbe, left, dressed as Kathie Lee Gifford, Regis Philbin, and Kathie Lee Gifford dressed as Philbin, attend NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on October 31, 2016.