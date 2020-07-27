Regis Philbin's cause of death revealed

The cause of death for iconic television personality Regis Philbin has been revealed.

In a statement to Fox News on Monday, the Connecticut Office of the Medical Examiner said: "He died of (natural) heart disease."

Philbin's family previously confirmed to Fox News that he died of "natural causes." He was 88 years old.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night from natural causes, a month before his 89th birthday," his family announced in a statement Saturday.

"His family and friends are always grateful for the time we spent with him, for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his unique ability to make every day something worth talking about," the statement continued. "We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support during his 60-year career, and we ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

Philbin was best known for his hosting duties on "Live!" – with co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa – and "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire".

Fox News & # 39; Melissa Roberto contributed to this report