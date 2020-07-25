Regis Philbin's death: celebrities offer their condolences, praise on the TV presenter & # 39; legendary & # 39;

A long list of celebrities commemorated legendary TV presenter Regis Philbin and expressed remorse on Saturday after news emerged that he had died at the age of 88.

"We released this word too much, but Regis Philbin was a legend," tweeted Chris Harrison, host of "The Bachelor."

"He was a true gentleman, I'm glad I met him and a television presenter that I admired and had the honor to follow. Like Arnold Palmer, everyone has a great 'Regis' story, I'm thankful to have mine".

Award-winning actor William Shatner tweeted that he was "sad to hear" Philbin's death. "Condolences to his wife Joy". Other iconic artists like Billy Crystal and Larry King also commemorated Philbin on Twitter.

His former co-host Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Philbin's successor on "Live!" They said they were "more than sad" about the news.

"We are more than sad to know about the loss of Regis Philbin. It was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy to our homes every day on Live for over 23 years," the two said in a statement released by Ripa. .

"We were more than fortunate to have him mentor our careers and aspire every day to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing that he left the world better. site."

"I really believed that #RegisPhilbin It would be a presence with us forever. He was a funny, funny and charming man, "said" Seinfeld "actor Jason Alexander." On the occasions when I had to be with him, he was always a bright light, infinitely interesting and interested in everyone. Sympathy for loved ones. "

Others, including Bob Saget and Jimmy Kimmel, joined in and described Philbin as "tremendous fun," among other things.

On Instagram, "Today" presenter Hoda Kotb wrote that she was "heartbroken," along with a photo of Philbin with Kathie Lee Gifford, who hosted shows with both of them. On Twitter, his longtime co-host wrote, "REGIS. There will never be another."

Philbin, 88, died of natural causes on Friday night, just over a month before his 89th birthday, according to a family statement released to Fox News by manager Lewis Kay.

Celebrities regularly stopped by Philbin's syndicated morning show of the same name, but the heart of the show was during the first 15 minutes, when he and co-host Kathie Lee Gifford, on "Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee" from 1985 to 2000 – or Kelly Ripa, who was co-host of "Live! "With him from 2001 until his retirement in 2011, he joked about the events of the day. Viewers laughed at Philbin's false outrage at not getting the best restaurant seat the night before or being chased by his partner.

Figures from the media and politicians came together to commemorate the prolific artist.

"RIP Regis Philbin," said CNN presenter Jake Tapper.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted: "Regis Philbin brought humor, warmth and wit to so many houses. Many people who never knew him feel they have lost a personal friend and that is a testament to his character. It will be wrong. "

Associated Press contributed to this report.