Regis Philbin's family & # 39; overwhelmed & # 39; for love after his death, ask for donations to help New Yorkers in need

Regis Philbin's family is amazed at the love and support they have received after his death at the age of 88.

In a statement sent to Fox News on Monday, his family shared one way that those in mourning can honor television's beloved personality.

“The Regis family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love that we have received. If you would like to honor Regis' memory, we ask that you make a donation to http://foodbanknyc.org/, to help people in need in their beloved New York, especially in their hometown of The Bronx, "a family spokesperson said. to Fox News.

Philbin's loved ones confirmed his passing on Saturday and told Fox News that they were "deeply sad" but "always grateful" for the time they spent with him.

The Connecticut Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed to Fox News on Monday that his cause of death was "(natural) heart disease." His family previously confirmed that he died of "natural causes."

Philbin was best known for his hosting duties on "Live!" – with co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa – and "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire".

Born in New York, Regis Francis Xavier Philbin was born on August 25, 1931. He was named after his father's alma mater, Regis High School in Manhattan. Philbin graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx before moving on to Notre Dame, where he majored in sociology.

After college, Philbin joined the US Navy, then embarked on his decades-long television career as a set designer and delivery man for a station in Los Angeles, California. Soon after, he became a news writer and was offered a job as a sports commentator.

Philbin went to San Diego as news anchor for KOGO-TV. His first shot at the national show came a few years later as a partner for Joey Bishop on ABC's "The Joey Bishop Show". Philbin then went on to KHJ-TV in Los Angeles, where he presented "That Regis Philbin Show". The show was canceled due to the power of Johnny Carson's rating, but it took Philbin to the Midwest for Regis Philbin's "Saturday Night in St. Louis."

After three years of traveling to St. Louis each week for a local Saturday night show, Philbin became a star on local morning television, first in Los Angeles and then in New York. In 1985, he joined Kathie Lee Johnson, a year before he married former soccer star Frank Gifford, and the show went national in 1988.

Celebrities routinely stopped by Philbin's syndicated morning show of the same name, but their hearts were in the first 15 minutes, when he and Gifford – on "Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee" from 1985 to 2000 – or Ripa – on "Live! With Regis and Kelly" from 2001 until his retirement in 2011, he joked about the events of the day.

He was also the host of the prime-time game show, "Who wants to be a millionaire," the most popular show on television at the turn of the century. ABC aired the family show five times a week. Generating about $ 1 billion in revenue in its first two years, ABC had said it was the most profitable show in television history, and it helped Philbin become a millionaire many times.

Philbin is survived by his wife, Joy, and daughters J.J. and Joanna Philbin, as well as daughter Amy Philbin with his first wife, Catherine Faylen, People reported.