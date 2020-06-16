Reimagining surveillance will make us safer (opinion)





Whether implicit or explicit, racial prejudice is real: it can influence perceptions and behaviors, with deadly consequences. In 2019, black Americans accounted for a disproportionate number of the 1,003 people who were shot dead by police, according to the Washington Post. It is a difficult number to get out of your head. But in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the national conversation on police brutality, we must push the debate beyond ending police violence.

Ultimately, we need law enforcement, but law enforcement alone will not make us safer. Initial investments in children and families, community development, education, recreation, job training and social services play a vital role. We must also dramatically reinvent modern police to instill true public safety.

Previous efforts at reform of the national police have been hampered by politics and unwillingness. That doesn't have to be the case this time. The good news, so far, is that the debate has changed from "why" to "when and how far." Last week, Democrats in Congress introduced the Police Justice Act, the depth of which has never been done before at the federal level and, perhaps most importantly, also encourages changes at the state and local levels. Republican leaders such as House of Representatives minority leader Kevin McCarthy and Senator Tim Scott have publicly said they will be open to supporting certain provisions in the proposed bill. This is long overdue, and we must move forward with federal reforms, but the real test will be whether local departments embrace a change in culture.

The United States Department of Justice was investigating the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) when I took office. My first act as mayor was to request assistance from the United States Department of Justice to totally and totally transform the NOPD. This led to one of the most radical consent decrees in the nation's history, which is still ongoing. A complete rewriting of almost all policies and procedures was required, a strict use of force standards and the use of force investigations was established, as well as training and supervision standards.