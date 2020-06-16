Reimagining surveillance will make us safer (opinion)

Whether implicit or explicit, racial prejudice is real: it can influence perceptions and behaviors, with deadly consequences. In 2019, black Americans accounted for a disproportionate number of the 1,003 people who were shot dead by police, according to the Washington Post. It is a difficult number to get out of your head. But in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the national conversation on police brutality, we must push the debate beyond ending police violence.
Ultimately, we need law enforcement, but law enforcement alone will not make us safer. Initial investments in children and families, community development, education, recreation, job training and social services play a vital role. We must also dramatically reinvent modern police to instill true public safety.
Previous efforts at reform of the national police have been hampered by politics and unwillingness. That doesn't have to be the case this time. The good news, so far, is that the debate has changed from "why" to "when and how far." Last week, Democrats in Congress introduced the Police Justice Act, the depth of which has never been done before at the federal level and, perhaps most importantly, also encourages changes at the state and local levels. Republican leaders such as House of Representatives minority leader Kevin McCarthy and Senator Tim Scott have publicly said they will be open to supporting certain provisions in the proposed bill. This is long overdue, and we must move forward with federal reforms, but the real test will be whether local departments embrace a change in culture.
The United States Department of Justice was investigating the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) when I took office. My first act as mayor was to request assistance from the United States Department of Justice to totally and totally transform the NOPD. This led to one of the most radical consent decrees in the nation's history, which is still ongoing. A complete rewriting of almost all policies and procedures was required, a strict use of force standards and the use of force investigations was established, as well as training and supervision standards.
Beyond the consent decree, NOPD became an early, voluntary adopter of body cameras throughout the department. We established a whole new contracting, training and recycling apparatus. The department's early warning system was completely restructured. We put a civil lawyer in charge of police investigations, including those involving serious uses of force by members of the department. We deepen and strengthen implicit bias and de-escalation training. We are also working on backward changes in how patrol officer rankings work and how detectives are promoted. And even beyond the internal policies of the police department, the city required arrest rules, increasing the use of summons rather than arrests for minor offenses.
However, one of the most successful measures has been a peer intervention program called EPIC, Ethical Policing Is Courageous. Developed by NOPD in collaboration with community partners, EPIC seeks to engage officers to eliminate misbehavior within the department and represents a cultural shift in policing that equips, encourages, and supports officers to intervene to prevent bad conduct and ensure high-quality police surveillance. . Redefining the police culture that makes peer intervention positive is key. Christy López, a senior official in the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division in the Obama administration recently noted: "Immediate intervention by officers can also be much more effective in preserving and restoring police legitimacy than any subsequent apology or even prosecution".
All these efforts, in addition to having external oversight to hold us accountable, are showing promising results. Complaints against officers decreased by approximately 14%, according to a report that compared the figures for 2016 (850 complaints) and 2017 (734 complaints).
The percentage of residents generally satisfied with the New Orleans Police Department increased from 33% in 2009 to 54% in 2019. The number of homicides in 2019 was reportedly the lowest since 1971, according to Jeff Asher, an analyst. of data.
This does not mean that our reform plans have been a panacea. It's been tough. Systemic racism is hard to beat. Even more recently, there have been challenges, including the use of tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse peaceful but sometimes aggressive protests, and recent news about a working group making improper arrests.
And although substantially there, the department still has work to do to fully comply with the consent decree. But the transformation to date is unlike almost any other police department in the country.
Still, we must go further. We can no longer ask the police to handle the failures of our social and educational systems. We must rebuild the laws and policies in our criminal justice system that unfortunately were largely designed to oppress rather than help and support the communities they serve. We must hold local prosecutors accountable. For security, we need to invest much more in front-end services and less in law enforcement and back-end jails. Keep in mind that the United States imprisons a larger proportion of its population than any other nation in the world. It has not made us safer. Violent crime, and murder rates in particular, remain higher than other developed nations.
There are other playbooks on police reform. Under former President Barack Obama, a task force that included national law enforcement leaders outlined 21st century police strategies and recommended policy changes, the work of which is now carried out at the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights and Humans. Campaign Zero has also started a new campaign called # 8cantwait, highlighting eight policies that cities and local police departments can adopt to lessen police violence.
We know what to do to transform our law enforcement system. We just need courage: from Congress, governors, mayors, police chiefs, unions and, most importantly, the police officers themselves.
The women and men of our law enforcement agencies show courage to go out and risk their lives every day, but without the will to change the culture from within and without re-imagining what is possible, we will never close the gap between the police and community. Reimagining surveillance will make us safer.