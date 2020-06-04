Reimagining the world after Covid (opinion)

The air in Delhi was clean enough under a shutdown in late March that residents could finally see the blue sky. The famous smog in Los Angeles rose. Where I live in Salt Lake City, Utah, the air was clear enough that I could see all the way through a typically gray and polluted valley. Horns and trucks spewing smoke were replaced by birdsong.

To be clear, Covid-19 – and its associated work-from-home mandates, travel restrictions, and economic slowdown – is not repairing air pollution, nor solving the greatest environmental threat of our time, the climate crisis. To truly embrace such things would be nothing like this horrible period of time, which has randomly slowed down human-caused pollution, even though it has brought suffering, financial hardship, and death.

However, it has shown us that one of the key benefits that we would experience if we solved both problems by switching from dirty fuels like coal, oil and natural gas.

The skies would be clearer. And the future would be much more secure.

Emission reduction

Before looking at the crystal ball about what the pandemic might do to the future of pollution and climate change, let's consider the pollution reductions that have taken place during this period of dislocation, hardship, and death.

(Again, the way we have done this is wrong. A pandemic is not an environmental or planetary solution despite the unmistakable and tangible environmental benefits that were realized in this case.)

Air pollution has been reduced, at least temporarily. A researcher, Marshall Burke, an associate professor of earth system science at Stanford University, calculated in a March 8 publication that pandemics are not good for public health, but cleaner air due to economic closings. "probably saved twenty times more lives in China that currently have been lost directly due to infection with the virus in that country. "It is a very complicated and preliminary calculation, without a doubt, but it highlights how much death the fossil fuel industry, a major pollutant in our skies, has contributed to "normal" times.

Get to that figure by looking at the air pollution data for January and February 2020, and comparing it to previous years. Burke assumes, "conservatively," he says, that only 50% of China's population experienced the clearest skies. About 60% of Chinese people live in urban areas. It assumes that no one in rural areas benefited and that some urban residents did not benefit. It then combines that information with the expected death rates for certain levels of air pollution. Pollution reductions are estimated to have saved, not actual measurements of what happened, between 1,400 and 4,000 children and 51,700 to 73,000 adults over 70 years of age from premature death, he estimates. He cites a March 8 figure that 3,100 people in China had died of Covid-19 at the time.

The coronavirus also has implications for climate change. Greenhouse gas emissions, mainly carbon dioxide, from burning fossil fuels, drive global warming and are therefore the most dangerous for the planet and our future. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that CO2 emissions will fall 8% throughout this year compared to 2019 due to the closings related to Covid. "Not only are annual emissions in 2020 projected to decrease at an unprecedented rate, but the decrease will be almost twice as high as all previous reductions since the end of World War II combined," the IEA wrote in its Global Energy Review 2020, released in April.

Physics is partly to blame. The atmosphere is like a bathtub. Carbon dioxide builds up in this tub, and it takes time to drain naturally. Scientists measure the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere in parts per million (ppm), and have been taking measurements from observatories in Hawaii and elsewhere for many decades. They expect that the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere, the level of the water in the bathtub, will continue to increase this year despite the decrease in CO2 emissions or the amount of water we are pouring.

Addressing the climate crisis adequately would require completely shutting off the flow of water into the bathroom, or achieving zero net carbon emissions, by the middle of the century.

What the future should bring

Covid-19 does not stop global warming. We have been burning fossil fuels since the mid 1800s, and that system has not changed. But we have reduced our emissions a little. The benefits of this change, notably cleaner air, are already apparent, and that should motivate us.

Optimistically, the pandemic created a sense of possibility that could influence reality.

We can and should live in cities where the sky is blue and visible, and where the stars shine at night. Cities that are passable and green, where the air doesn't smell or taste sooty, and where the machines are quiet enough for the birds to hear themselves. Cities with safe public transportation options, so we don't sit on congested roads for hours each day.

All of us, both urban and rural, should have access to technologies (electric cars, solar and wind power) that make all of this possible all the time, not just during a crisis.

We should be able to turn on the lights or air conditioning knowing that they run on clean electricity, not coal and gas, that they heat the planet and contribute to rising seas, melting ice, and the deadliest heat waves.

Enacting carbon taxes and other policies that encourage this change as quickly as possible would allow us to live free from the guilt and moral conflict that the era of global warming creates.

Fossil fuel workers whose jobs are displaced could be retrained to work in other industries, rather than being left behind. Doing this would protect the forests that clean the air for us and support Earth's fantastic biodiversity. It would allow us to walk towards a healthier and more vibrant world, one that we are leaving better for ourselves and for future generations. Not one that is trash.

Such big, and much bigger, leaps can be made with international cooperation, carbon pricing, tighter government regulation of the fossil fuel industries, and with post-Covid stimulus packages that help fuel a low-cost economy. Completely clean energy as fast as possible.

We can allow the coal bath to start draining and also clean up our cities.

What the future will probably bring

However, these solutions would be difficult to implement in the current political environment.

Furthermore, "without fundamental changes in global energy production, we should have no reason to expect a lasting reduction in emissions," said Niklas Hagelberg, coordinator of climate change at the UN Environment Program, in a press release. . "COVID-19 instead provides us with the opportunity to take stock of the risks we are taking in our unsustainable relationship with our environment and to seize the opportunity to rebuild our economies in more environmentally responsible ways."

It would be naive to suspect that politicians, especially in the United States, are still dealing with the pandemic, and now the riots stemming from the police assassination of George Floyd in Minneapolis would be dizzying in tackling the other existential crisis: the climate emergency – once the Increasing death toll and Covid-19's economic freefall stabilize. Rather than promoting cleaner energy and cleaner skies, the Trump administration continues to support fossil fuels.

History teaches us that we have had many opportunities to wake up to the dangerous dangers of air pollution and a climate emergency. The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970. , 50 years ago, and both issues were on the table then. Protesters wore gas masks, denouncing air pollution.

A NASA scientist testified about the era of global warming in front of the United States Senate in the late 1980s. Hurricane Katrina, Superstorm Sandy, Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Maria, the fires in Australia and California, migrant crises in Europe and Central America: the list of climate-influenced disasters is long and ever longer. I am afraid we are becoming insensitive to this destruction.

The worsening disaster is also becoming an accepted context of reality, persistent smog.

We are too fast to progressively accept more horrible "new normals", even when pollution and uncontrolled warming are far from normal, as it is a pandemic for which the world could have done more to prepare.

The challenge for those of us who care about the climate crisis and understand that it threatens people not only now, but also for generations to come, is to remember that things can be different. It would be horrible if a deadly pandemic is what we need to see it. But a hopeful result of this tragedy could be the public's understanding that cleaner skies are possible. And with the right technologies and clean energy policies, they can be an element of modern life.