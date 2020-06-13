Reince Priebus wants many Trump-Biden debates: "The President is going to eat Joe Biden"

The Trump 2020 Campaign should fuel more presidential debates than just three when the time comes for President Trump and presumed Democratic candidate Joe Biden to meet face to face, former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said on Friday.

"I think the president is going to eat Joe Biden in the debates," Priebus said in "Hannity," and they should say, "We want six debates, not three debates in September and October," because of COVID. and all other restrictions.

"Have as many late game changers as you can while the economy is recovering," he continued, "and eventually the American people will see Donald Trump against an inconsistent guy, you know, Joe Biden who can't put three things together in one row. And so the debates are going to make a big difference. My advice is to blow up the limit of the three debate commission. Duplicate it and do it at the end of the campaign. You should focus on that like a laser beam. "

CALLS FOR REQUESTING BLACK FEMALE NAMES IN PROGRESS MATE GROW LOUDER

Priebus was reacting to news that Biden's top surrogate, Terry McAuliffe, said at a video conference meeting of the Virginia Democrats last weekend that Biden should remain in his basement, where he remotely campaigned during the coronavirus pandemic. , and that Democratic officials generally "preferred" that Biden remain out of sight until the end of the campaign.

Preibus is a former chairman of the Republican National Committee, while McAuliffe is a former governor of Virginia and a former chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Hannity questioned whether Biden could endure the rigors of the presidency, prompting Priebus to agree, noting that Biden's choice of a running mate becomes "much more important."

"In general, people would think that VP elections don't matter. But I think in Joe Biden's case, when people see the first debate, they are going to look directly at that VP and — Susan Rice? Prank?" Priebus said.

Rice, a former national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, has come under fire for his recent involvement in the investigation into the origins of Russia's investigation. She is on Biden's list to be his running mate.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.