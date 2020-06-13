Reinvention in the rust belt











































Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, José Rivera used to walk through the recently redesigned blocks of downtown Allentown, Pennsylvania, feeling the weight of his college textbooks in his backpack, surrounded by office towers and garden apartments in the rooftop where they had once been boarded. even shop windows.

He was a member of the Latin Kings who had spent more than half his life in and out of prison, until he was released last summer after a 13-year sentence for distribution and trafficking. In the months since he had traded his prison cell for an intermediate house, Rivera had given much thought to recovery and its many forms. He had enrolled in college classes through the Second Chance Pell Grant program, an Obama-era initiative that expanded under President Donald Trump. “I remember thinking,‘ What am I not doing? I keep coming to jail. I keep walking around the yard like cattle, "he said." I thought, vida Forget the yard. I'll pick up a book. "

At 48, he knew he was an unlikely candidate for a new start, but, like his adoptive hometown, he hoped to benefit from the wave of opportunities created by the strong economy and low record unemployment. While Rivera had no lost love for Trump's politics, he was studying business and could see how the money that had transformed Allentown in recent years could also create opportunities for people and places that were too often left behind. The city was hit hard by the death of American steelmaking decades ago and has struggled to reinvent itself. That began to change after a special state tax exemption was approved 11 years ago to attract real estate investment and redevelopment, and even the pandemic, office workers and new residents strolled through the city center, where not so long ago people had ventured to look for Score.

When the pandemic hit, José Rivera channeled his uncertainty to volunteering to help his neighbors by distributing diapers and food.



Where others could record the remodel in terms of buildings, Rivera saw people. When he passed the City Center Investment Corp. headquarters, he thought of a man named J.B. Reilly, its president, who was behind so many cranes that protected the new Allentown skyline. Rivera met Reilly last summer during an unlikely conversation between the developer and a group of men whose entrepreneurial skills Reilly hoped to redirect outboard companies. Rivera had entered the meeting skeptically, but had left with a sense of possibility: that perhaps the reconstruction story could include more people than it excluded. He also came up with two things he hadn't expected: a personal connection to Reilly and a laptop, allowing him to continue his business classes at a local community college.

Then the coronavirus pandemic stopped everything. Kidnapped in his room in the first days of the outbreak, Rivera lived his life on the laptop Reilly had given him, attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings through Zoom, finishing his last term of college. He missed the path he had once walked through that new center, recording the way all that steel and glass made an abrupt transition, giving way to wineries and nail salons, barber shops, and two-story houses, some carefully preserved, others with showcase sheets and weather-bubbled eviction labels on the doors.

"I have diabetes," he said. "Then I have a high risk. I have to be very careful."

That precaution did not last. Rivera became restless and began to feel trapped. "I don't like where my head is going when I start to feel trapped," he said. After two weeks of isolation, he decided to risk returning to a community organization called Promise Neighborhoods of Lehigh Valley to help as a volunteer. Before the virus, the group, which originated from an Obama-era anti-poverty initiative, had focused on saving lives from violence, but recently focused on saving lives from Covid-19 and the economic ravages that came. with the. .

Rivera volunteered alongside gang members who had been his rivals, delivering diapers and formulas to struggling families, his service a personal form of amendment, as he put it, for the damage he had come to see as his more self. young man had done in this neighborhood. and the people who lived there.

Rivera and his colleagues packed the trunks of cars that stopped on the sidewalk in front of the Promise Neighborhoods headquarters with toiletries and grocery bags and passed out flyers encouraging people to protect themselves and stay home.

At the same time, other parts of Pennsylvania erupted in protest at continued closure orders. Allentown and the surrounding Lehigh Valley remained closed longer than the western areas of the state, and in mid-May, when Trump visited a protective equipment factory in a neighboring suburb, all they were talking about was recovery and how it should take, which was really another way of asking who would move forward and who would be overwhelmed with lasting pain. As Rivera knew, even a single city like Allentown could have many possible answers, but not all were translated equally.

Then came the national protest after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police in Minneapolis. Mass demonstrations across the country denouncing racism and police brutality triggered clashes with the police and curfews in some cities, but Allentown did not see such escalations. Suddenly, all the thinking, all the work Rivera had been doing with Promise Neighborhoods for the past few months felt like preparation for exactly this moment.

The Allentown that Rivera had moved to from the Bronx nearly 40 years ago, as a young boy, was reeling from the loss of manufacturing, which had once provided reliable union jobs throughout the Lehigh Valley. Bethlehem Steel, which had been one of the largest steel producers in the world, supplier of the steel that conjured up the Manhattan skyline and built the Golden Gate Bridge, and then battleship fleets in World War II, began to show great tension in the late 1970s. As cheaper foreign steel flooded the market. Mack Trucks closed its Allentown plant in 1985. Bethlehem Steel finally closed its nearby production facilities a decade later.

A former Bethlehem Steel site has been transformed into an arts venue. Across the Lehigh Valley, cities have been looking for ways to reinvent their economies.



However, even when she struggled, Allentown also emerged as a hot spot for many families looking for better opportunities to relocate from New York and Philadelphia, just 90 minutes away. Blacks and descendants of Puerto Ricans and Dominicans were drawn to Allentown for affordable rentals and its smaller scale; Young people whose parents were worried they were going to get into trouble in their old neighborhoods in the Bronx or Brooklyn were sent to Allentown to start anew: Rivera's story.

"Allentown has been a city of hope for many people," says Hasshan Batts, the director of Promise Neighborhoods, who was also drawn to Allentown from New York, in his case from Brooklyn. "Many of us came here from elsewhere, starting in the 1980s, specifically to create a better life."

Instead, they encountered new frustrations. The same qualities that made the city a hub for manufacturing, an easy trip to the big metropolises, and immediate access to the interstate, also made it a perfect hub for drug trafficking, increasing gang activity. and violence.

"My mother wanted me to stay away from that," said Rivera, who as a child dreamed of becoming an architect, fascinated by lines and numbers. Instead, I ended up finding it all here. "

Today, nearly two-thirds of Allentown's population identify as people of color, according to the census, but few people of color are represented in the most prominent civic and government positions. A quarter of city residents live in poverty and send their children to a public school district where 89% of families are considered low-income and 100% of students receive free or reduced-price lunches, according to the Allentown School District.

In one of the city's oldest and poorest neighborhoods, a couple of basketball courts are located underneath the power lines, surrounded by abandoned and abandoned buildings. There are, of course, many ways to measure a neighborhood, qualities that are often not captured in statistics: grandmothers sitting crouched; shift workers putting the keys to the doors of their brick townhomes; the children, playing for hours on these courts, until their parents call them home.

Last summer, a wave of shootings staggered the city. In June, three men opened fire outside a nightclub on Hamilton Street, one of the main arteries through the heart of the center, and shot 10 people. By the end of the summer, 20 more people had been shot.

For Batts and his organization, the question of how to end the violence seemed to be best answered by those most directly affected by it. "We believe it is the people closest to pain who most often have the best idea of ​​how to cure it," Batts said. That meant listing the perspectives of survivors and perpetrators of armed violence, and then giving them roles to actively stop it. The goal was to find ways to address the underlying forces that contribute to violence: job loss, fear of eviction, pain.

Too often, Batts felt "crime prevention" was delegated to the police, when the real work was on unmet needs that the community itself could better handle, and hoped to make their organization a model. "If you shot someone or you were shot, or you know a loved one who shot someone or they shot him, you know firsthand the power and pain it creates," Batts said.

Before taking over Promise Neighborhoods in 2017, Batts had earned his doctorate in health sciences with a focus on public epidemiology and had worked on a long-term federal grant to help identify ways to help people who were disproportionately users. Seniors from medical programs reduce their dependence on services while improving their health and well-being. Over the course of that project, he had come to believe that letting people tell their own stories, listening carefully to their stories, was the best way to develop effective strategies for change. Batts was also previously jailed, after serving four years of a 10-year prison sentence on drug charges.

“It was my mother, who strongly believed in the principles of restorative justice, who said:‘ Allentown is the city you helped destroy; you should stay there to help fix it, "Batts said. Now he gives TED Talks on the principle of" Radical Welcome, "a philosophy that guides his work at Promise Neighborhoods. Essentially, it means no one is considered disposable, no one beyond the the need for compassion, care, respect and inclusion, and that, particularly when it comes to marginalized communities, everyone's experience should also be considered in developing ways to guarantee community health and well-being.

Promise Neighborhoods Director Hasshan Batts is a public epidemiologist who believes that the "people closest to pain" are best suited to develop solutions.



His program does many things, including literally picking up people from the street and connecting them to housing and jobs, and running intensive leadership development programs to help community members enter high-profile local positions, some of them formerly incarcerated. , like Rivera, along with the best high school students and resettled refugees. When Covid took over, Promise Neighborhoods quickly changed its focus on ending violence to save lives by blocking the virus.

"There is a history of mistrust that we are trying to address," Batts said.

As early as March, many of the black churches in Allentown had continued to hold services. Batts knew of young people who had gone to Florida for spring break. For many, social distancing seemed a luxury. How do you distance socially when you have 12 family members living in a two-bedroom apartment? How can you expect to learn remotely when you don't have internet? Batts asked.

Batts recruited her volunteers to create a grassroots information campaign that would speak directly to people of color in her community. Representatives of rival gangs were working together, in a safe and socially distant way, to load cars with donations. They created videos about social distancing, mental health care during the confinement, and hand washing.

QB, a Promise Neighborhoods volunteer, demonstrates hand washing techniques in a video posted on Facebook.

Word also spread that they were available for home visits. People who cannot make it to the organization's headquarters can call them with grocery delivery or diaper service requests. They paired youth with locked-up elders and texted them every day.

And, with everyone who stayed home, the virus brought a bit of peace. The work that Promise Neighborhoods had been doing since the shootings in 2019 seemed to be solidified by the common effort to protect the Covid community.

"There was no way I could have made them work together last year when we were in the middle of a gang war," said Pas Simpson, who runs the Zero Youth Violence program for Promise Neighborhoods, in mid-May. They saw Rivera and others load cars with essential goods. "At the same time this year, they are here, singing" Kumbaya "."

One of Batts' goals with Promise Neighborhoods was to reveal to his formerly incarcerated participants how the skills they had cultivated on the streets could be translated beyond that context, helping them see how those same attributes qualified them to be leaders, entrepreneurs, managers, counselors. The opportunity to receive such intensive mentoring is what attracted Rivera to the organization shortly after his release last August.

"One of the things I learned the hard way is that I need to ask for help if I don't know something," he said. "I need to turn to people who are wiser than me, and I need to absorb from them everything I don't know."

In February, Rivera had just started what he hoped was his last term before graduating in the spring with an associate degree in business administration.

"It basically has a 4.0," Batts said then.

"At 3.97," Rivera corrected him, his voice tinged with anxiety.

He was trying very hard, he said, to keep up with work: although he had taken classes in prison, they had not been allowed to use any technology. "Give me a pen and paper," he said. "But with my online classes, I constantly feel behind." He was taking an environmental studies class that he was really worried might fail or at least seriously harm his final GPA.

At the time, he was trying to keep his world small, he said, so as not to feel overwhelmed after so long inside. It scared him too much to think beyond graduation. Instead, Rivera focused on the immediate: on homework, her volunteer work at Promise Neighborhoods. He was also deeply involved in the Allentown recovery community.

“In my sentencing here in Allentown, the judge asked me if I wanted to say anything to my victims, and I said no, that mine was a victimless crime. And that judge was not having it.

As part of his sentence, the judge ordered Rivera to fulfill his post-prison supervision at drug treatment facilities, to sit next to people whose addictions had been fueled by the drugs he had sold. "And that's when it finally started clicking for me, after all these years, that I was addicted to this life, that I had a drug sales problem."

He attended meetings every day and had recently been asked to lead a weekly NA meeting. There, he says what he was not able to say the first time the judge asked him, because he was not able to see him then, that he knows that his actions hurt other people and he regrets it.

"I attend meetings to remind myself of the damage I have done," he said. "Ninety-nine percent of drug dealers say we do what we do for our children, but we are driving the cars, wearing the clothes and going to the club, nothing we do is for them. When I sit on the other side, I can see how I hurt other people's children, how I was taking food out of their mouths, their parents' ability to pay the rent. "

Or, as he put it during a meeting in early March, "I needed to go back to the penitentiary."

At a weekly Narcotics Anonymous meeting, Rivera reflects on what he has learned from his past mistakes.

Occasionally, he allowed himself little distractions, like a world-building game on his phone: "the only empire I'm allowed to control already," he said impatiently. He also considered himself a little addicted to politics. When Joe Biden effectively achieved the Democratic presidential nomination, Rivera immediately gave his assessment: "You know, Biden really needs to choose a progressive for his running mate if it's going to be viable."

Not far from where I was sitting talking, another Promise Neighborhoods regular named Shakeif McNear read from a Stephen M. R. Covey book, "The Speed ​​of Trust":

"Simply put, trust means trust. The opposite of trust, mistrust, is suspicion. When you trust people, you trust them, their integrity and their abilities. When you distrust people, you suspect them, their integrity, their agenda, their abilities or their history. It's that easy. "

McNear, known as Keify, is 25 years younger than Rivera, but his story follows the same contours. A member of a second-generation gang, he had risen to the rank of lieutenant when he was still a teenager. He had 60 people under him and was just as adamant about not leaving the gang as he was about redirecting his energy to become a legitimate businessman or politician. Her perspective had largely changed after a four-month term in the county jail after violating her probation on one count of disorderly conduct and the birth of a girl, her first child.

"My vision is that we act as an organization, that we use our numbers to help the community, and that we leave would mean I couldn't have an opinion, have that kind of influence," he said.

Keify McNear was recruited to serve as a "credible messenger" for Promise Neighborhoods, someone who could act as a trusted figure to negotiate peace and calm.



McNear said that his previous jobs had always been in customer service, and that he had done very well – he had a natural charm that drew people to him. He had stepped in a few days earlier and had prevented a fight from turning into a possible shooting, all from his phone. "It's about monitoring a lot of things through social media, that's where everything is happening," he said.

Batts had decided to include McNear in meetings with other leaders and nonprofit politicians. "Keify has within him the kind of power that he can build or destroy," Batts said. "And that is your decision right now, to build or destroy. It is the same energy. If Keify moves, 60 people move behind him. When Keify is going in the right direction, it can be a beautiful thing. "

The day McNear was reading to Covey, he was waiting to meet with the mayor, who was to report to the offices of Promise Neighborhoods. But suddenly there were screams, and McNear put his book aside.

"I'm going to get my hands on someone!" a man yelled.

It turned out to be another of the program's volunteers, known to everyone as QB. He had come to the offices, he would say later, because he could feel that he was losing control and he knew that the staff would convince him to do something he would regret.

McNear, a member of a second-generation gang, has focused on channeling his leadership skills in business and politics. Pas Simpson runs the Zero Youth Violence Program for Promising Neighborhoods and recruits young men to use his influence to heal the community.

While enraged, Batts and Simpson simply listened. Gradually, the source of QB's heartache became apparent: He had hoped to host a youth basketball tournament (no free sports leagues for neighborhood youth in Allentown), but the gym he had called had told him he was booked. , despite the dates he had reserved. It seemed to be available online. He saw this as a terrible act of disrespect when all he wanted was to do something positive for the youth of the community. Beneath the raised voice and the threats, another story was not very revealing, one about his own childhood, much of which he spent in foster care, where he had been neglected and abused. There was no one to take care of him. But now here I was, with the opportunity to protect these children, to show them a different way. Batts silently suggested they take a walk around the block. When they returned, QB was measured and calm.

"QB can be …" McNear searched for the right words. "Very passionate".

Simpson and Batts would later say that this was a perfect example of why they attempted to address disruptive violence in a broader context.

"I can do this job because I know what it's like to be rejected," Batts said. "I know what it is to be expelled, expelled, expelled and imprisoned."

Batts, the director of Promise Neighborhoods, explains his "don't shoot people" philosophy.

The conversation turned to the broader world of politics. Batts noted that previously incarcerated people have the right to vote in Pennsylvania, and they said that if a single Democratic presidential candidate extended that right to the center of their platform, along with prison reform and police, there would be thousands of previously incarcerated people, plus their families and friends, just from Allentown, who would help get the vote.

Most of the assembled men professed little trust or commitment to any of the Democratic candidates. A young man, who was working as an intern for Batts, announced that he would have voted for the first time if Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was the candidate. Simpson, who heads the Promise Neighborhoods youth violence prevention program, confessed to voting for Trump.

"Why?!" QB yelled, who was now extremely agitated again, and had moved to climb into a chair like a soap box to testify to his disbelief. "Why would you do that? How could you? That man has hurt our community. "

Allentown Presidential Election Results Source: Lehigh County Office of Information Technology. The 2016 Democratic primary elections took place in April 2016, when the race was still considered competitive. Allentown voted in the 2020 Democratic primaries in June, after Biden was widely considered the alleged candidate. The 2016 Democratic primary results do not include votes for written candidates. The 2020 democratic primary results are unofficial.



Simpson did not apologize at all. "I saw him as the Uber of the candidates, a true disruptor," he explained. "Just one vote. Never more. But I really felt that it was he who would finally expose all the ugly aspects of the system, racism, all the things we never talked about. Once everything was out there, we can never look the other way. We would have to tackle everything. And that was worth it for real change. "

The neighborhood had learned over the years not to expect much from the traditional political process. They were used to having things decided for them, without much real input, they said. The city center was a good example. When Rivera was released from prison, he left for a city he barely recognized.

By the time it had entered, Allentown was still lagging far behind its neighboring sister cities in the Lehigh Valley, where revitalization efforts designed to save old and new economies had been more obvious, etched in their shallow formations. from elaborate developments, entertainment complexes, art venues built from old Bethlehem Steel plants, casino complexes, new manufacturing hatcheries. In contrast, Allentown's central business district remained largely neglected and dilapidated, with empty storefronts and little reason for people to linger.

Unemployment is higher in Allentown than in the surrounding Lehigh Valley Source: Historical annual unemployment rates through the US Census Bureau. USA, Preliminary Unemployment Estimates for April 2020 through the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. USA



That began to change after the state designated 127 acres of the Allentown core as a "Neighborhood Improvement Zone" in 2009, giving developers special tax incentives to build within it. Locals summarily shortened the name to "la NIZ", rhyming with "la Wiz". One of the first developers to invest heavily in the new redevelopment zone was J.B. Reilly. And it was not slow or cautious. He quickly launched multiple projects, including a 180-room hotel, multi-story office buildings, and apartments designed to appeal to empty nesters and millennials. He put in exclusive workspaces, an exclusive food court full of local vendors. It links the city's existing museum, arts school, and symphony hall to create an art district.

But it was difficult for those living in the surrounding neighborhood to harbor suspicions about whether the NIZ-promised vision of recovery for Allentown should also benefit their lives. It's a story told across the country, in city after city, that among those who lose the most, it may seem like launching an urban redevelopment campaign is simply a code to replace residents of a neighborhood.

In Allentown, they saw old buildings being demolished to make way for new apartments with rents that they felt were beyond their income. People in the blocks closest to the redevelopment zone boundaries also began to feel the effects of an early wave of speculators, drawn by the proximity to new development, property purchases, and rising rents.

Yes, there were jobs at the new restaurants that had started showing up downtown, but they weren't places where most people in the nearby neighborhood could afford to eat.

Most identify as Hispanic or Latino, but have the lowest median income Los totales para residentes afroamericanos y asiáticos incluyen personas de etnia hispana / latina. Fuente: Oficina del Censo de EE. USA



Luego, después de los disparos del verano pasado, Reilly hizo algo inesperado. Invitó a varios de los miembros de pandillas que trabajaron con Promise Neighborhoods, incluido Rivera, a reunirse con él para ayudarlo a ver lo que podría estar perdiendo. Su primera reunión fue en la sede central de Reilly. Cuando se le preguntó cómo era, Rivera dijo: "No son los edificios los que me impresionan, sino las acciones de las personas. Supuse que querría que le hablara directamente, sin pretensiones.

Entonces Rivera dice que no se contuvo y le dice a Reilly: "Todo lo que has construido, lo podemos destruir en un instante. Si quieres detener la violencia, tenemos respuestas. Pero necesitas escuchar. Lo dijo no como una amenaza, sino como una declaración de hechos. Él continuó: “Tienes que hacer que estas personas te respeten. No te conocen. Todo lo que saben es que estás construyendo edificios para ti, y no estás creando oportunidades para ellos. Somos lo suficientemente buenos para hacer su comida, limpiar sus edificios y asegurar sus propiedades, pero no somos lo suficientemente buenos como para trabajar en las oficinas de estos edificios. Necesitas darle trabajo a la gente. Aquí mismo. Esa es una oportunidad perdida ".

Entonces no lo sabía, pero Reilly hizo una nota mental sobre Rivera, archivó el hecho de que iba a volver a la escuela, que era infinitamente más difícil porque no tenía una computadora propia. No mucho después, Rivera recibió un paquete. En el interior, la computadora portátil, que le permitió mantenerse al día con sus clases de colegio comunitario y que eventualmente se convertiría en su salvavidas durante el cierre del coronavirus.

Después de una serie de tiroteos el verano pasado, el desarrollador J.B. Reilly (tercero desde la izquierda) acordó hacer un recorrido a pie con Promise Neighborhoods para comprender cómo las comunidades de color no se estaban beneficiando igualmente del renacimiento de Allentown. Cortesía de Shakeif McNear.



Fue Keify McNear quien tuvo la idea de darle a Reilly un recorrido por el vecindario. Si el desarrollador realmente quería entender lo que la gente necesitaba y cómo podía ayudarlo, debería caminar con ellos, para poder ver a nivel del suelo el costo muy personal de la desigualdad estructural, quién quedaba fuera de la conversación y cuánto conocimiento, energía y vitalidad que tenían para ofrecer. Mirando hacia atrás, todos están de acuerdo en que se sintió como un punto de inflexión. Reilly llegó sin un séquito, sin seguridad, notaron los muchachos. Y pasó una tarde dirigido por varios miembros de pandillas a través de su comunidad. Lo llevaron a las peluquerías y a los quehaceres domésticos, lo hicieron hablar con los dueños de las bodegas y conocer a las abuelas que se sientan en sus porches y saben todo lo que sucede en sus cuadras. En un momento, Reilly hizo una pausa. Eso, dijo, señalando una casa, fue la primera propiedad que compró, cuando todavía estaba en la escuela de leyes. Ese fue el momento, dirían todos los que participaron más tarde, cuando sintieron que el compromiso de Reilly con su vecindario era real.

"Entonces confié en él", dijo McNear. “It wasn’t just talk.”

New apartment complexes appeal to millennials and empty nesters drawn to the amenities of the new downtown core.



After the walk, immediate and specific plans emerged, including letting McNear – with his professed interest in property development and politics — serve as the event promoter for a gallery opening at Reilly’s Renaissance Hotel in early March. The idea was to give him experience in event management and marketing, and to attract people who might not feel they were considered part of this new vision of Allentown. The hope was for it to become a regular event, a “date night,” like the live music that was featured every Friday night across the street at the boutique food hall or the regular symphony or art museum events organized for those who lived in the surrounding apartments.

Within a week the whole city would be shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic — the hotel and surrounding offices emptied, people sick, people unemployed. But that night felt full of possibility for McNear. And yet, as the start time of his first major event neared, wine and crustless sandwiches waiting, and only a handful of the people he had invited had arrived, he was rattled.

“I’m not gonna lie. I am nervous,” he said, before disappearing off into a corner with his phone, pacing and making last-minute social media blasts.

His fears proved unfounded. People were just slow to trickle in, and soon the space was packed. McNear stepped up to address the group.

McNear, who works with Promise Neighborhoods, speaks at an art show he hosted at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Allentown.

Among the crowd that night: young men and women who had attended high school with McNear; babies that McNear picked up and walked around the room, giving them a tour of the canvases; elders and longtime activists from the black community; local business owners and entrepreneurs of color.

One of McNear’s friends, a young man who had just been released from prison on drug charges, kept remarking on the hushed beauty of the space, the paintings.

Pas Simpson noted that there were several rival gang members present, all milling together, joking, sipping chardonnay and holding plates of canapés. “Be honest, have you ever been in a room with this many gang members?” he asked. “Would you even know?”

Afterward, everyone proclaimed the evening a success and talked about doing it again. At the same time, plans were already underway for another outgrowth of Reilly’s engagement with the community: a program called the Real Estate Laboratory that would provide mentorship and financial connections to help local residents buy and rehab distressed apartment properties. The goal was for them to become property owners and landlords in their own community. Through a partnership with Reilly’s alma mater, Lafayette College, participants would attend classes and receive intensive coaching on investing and entrepreneurship, as well as hands-on training in how to maintain and fix their properties themselves to keep costs low.

Reilly pledged $1 million to get it off the ground. He also offered his influence with the banks to help make the case that those who completed the program — many of them with unconventional credit records — would be loan-ready. The goal was to begin to create a consistent pipeline of local developers who could have a hand in redeveloping and strengthening their community from within. The program would be housed in a glass-fronted street-facing corner unit of one of Reilly’s office towers. And for a brief time, it was possible for Rivera to walk by and look through the windows, imagining himself on the other side.

The Real Estate Laboratory is intended to offer local residents investment classes and mentorship so that they can become landlords and entrepreneurs involved in their city’s redevelopment.



Suddenly, with Reilly’s interest in what they were doing, the folks from Promise Neighborhoods were finding themselves included in larger conversations that they’d felt they had struggled to be in before, Batts said. And he was using that leverage to include more people from the community in those conversations, too. In the scheme of things, the conversations with Reilly were a very small start toward addressing all the inequalities in Allentown, but it seemed at least like real movement, with concrete steps being taken and people following up on their word.

“I am so tired of all the talking, but then nothing changes,” Rivera said. “We can only do so much going the political route. Let’s work with the business sector if they’re the ones who are ready to do something.”

Reilly says reaching out to the community is "just the right thing to do."



Reilly said there wasn’t any question about reaching out to these young men for their advice or investing in projects like the Real Estate Lab. “It’s not that big of a deal, frankly; it’s just the right thing to do,” he said at his office in March. “In pure numbers it really doesn’t cost all that much, but the benefits are far-reaching.”

He had just given me a tour of the Head Start learning center he had helped to develop in the heart of the NIZ, where students were learning to program robots and to use 3D printers to create models of the surrounding architecture. Afterward, he stopped by the future home of the Real Estate Lab, where some of the prospective members of its first class — young men in their early 20s — were meeting to see the facilities and talk through next steps.

One of the applicants, Ibrahim Abbakar, was a refugee whose family had fled the genocide in Sudan and had spent several years in Egypt before coming to Allentown. He had met Batts and Reilly working as a barista in the Starbucks in Reilly’s headquarters. Everyone was happy and excited.

“I can’t wait to make my community a better place,” said Abbakar.

“You can also say you want to make money,” Reilly replied.

That same day, police were investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old that had occurred just a few blocks away. The group from Promise Neighborhoods had mobilized, sending the credible messengers to knock on doors to calm and reassure and to gather information that could help them intervene and keep things from possibly escalating.

Later, back at the offices of Promise Neighborhoods, everyone was drawn, exhausted and angry. Angry at the fact that this was a reminder that nothing had truly changed. Frustrated that the city council had not acted on a proposal to give 1% of the overall budget to fund community-led violence prevention strategies — because, opponents argued, it was already covered in the public safety budget. While they hadn’t used the phrase “defund the police,” this was essentially what they were asking, just as others around the country would, months later, in the wake of Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Simpson vents about how he thinks the city has invested too much in police budgets and not enough in funding programs that would stop violence.

After Simpson had locked up and headed to the pool to swim his customary 40 laps — his nightly stress relief — I made it a point to drive by the corner where the shooting had taken place.

Balloons and candles marked the spot, the candle flames struggling in the wind. The youth's name, we would learn, was Elijaah Rodriguez.

In a matter of days, Covid-19 would bring the distance underlying the two very different lived experiences of Allentown into even starker relief.

Construction on Reilly’s new projects was temporarily halted, with the exception of an apartment project where the roof was still to be placed. He and his staff were able to tend to his business largely remotely. Even Reilly’s Real Estate Lab, whose first class included Abbakar, went virtual. The rooftop terraces and on-site gyms in the apartment complexes closed. Many — though not all — workers from the businesses in the office towers were now working remotely. Security guards and cleaning staff still came each day. With no one traveling, the hotel stood empty; all events at the arena had been canceled indefinitely.

It suddenly seemed that the idea of urban redevelopment as economic engine, with everything centering on going out and enjoying food and culture, might be incompatible with visions of the future that whispered of extended quarantines, no more large gatherings. And yet, City Center reported that it had recorded an all-time high in apartment rentals in mid-March. Reilly is moving ahead with two more developments, including an apartment complex that will include 78 units of affordable housing.

Winston’s, a West Indian restaurant on North 7th Street, was a popular lunchtime hangout before the virus.



Just beyond the borders of the NIZ, if anything, the virus served to further expose the precarity that had been there all along. Because while many of the residents in the NIZ could work from home, many in the surrounding neighborhood had jobs that were considered essential services — grocery store workers, health care aides, bus drivers, most of them people of color. And everyone knew that around the country, most of the people dying looked like them.

As the push to restart the economy gained steam, Promise Neighborhoods shifted to helping people develop “post-Covid survival and recovery plans,” as Batts put it. He began enlisting the services of people who could serve as free professional coaches, helping people develop strategies for job searches and personal finances. The organization also launched a web series on health equity so clinicians seeking to address racial disparities in health care could hear directly from people of color.

But for every success, there was evidence of growing pain. There were reports of increases in child abuse, cracking mental health and children caught between foster homes being sent to locked psychiatric facilities — not because they needed those services but because there were no other safe beds. Covid had already exposed the racist structures that made people of color more at risk for the disease, Batts said. The outpouring of Black Lives Matter protests after Floyd’s death amplified the resulting frustration and anger and made clear that it is past time for “actionable” structural changes.

“This isn’t about blaming and shaming,” Batts said. “Dr. Joy DeGruy said America’s pathology is her denial of race and racism. We’re talking about acknowledgment and atonement. The reason we can do the work we’re doing is we say, ‘We harmed this community and we’re here to repair it.’”

The laptop that Reilly gifted Rivera sits on his desk. Rivera graduated from community college in May and now hopes to get his undergraduate degree in business.



During the initial lockdown period, Rivera lost the optimism and newfound confidence of early March. While in isolation, he found out he didn’t get into Reilly’s real estate program after all, and it was clear the rejection stung.

“I was upfront about all my years in prison, which meant I didn’t have much job history or credit, but they said I didn’t get in because I wasn’t bankable,” he said. “It feels like one of those situations where they can feel good and say they gave you a chance, but there never was one to begin with.”

Yet as the weather improved and restrictions began to lift, so did Rivera’s spirits. He learned he had aced his final test in his environmental science class, the course he had been worried about — and maintained his near-perfect GPA.

He also heard that faculty from his community college were working to have him admitted, on scholarship, to one of the nearby liberal arts colleges so he could pursue his business degree. He laughed as he said that the irony was not lost on him that he had found navigating classes on his computer one of the hardest challenges of these last several months — and now that he had a chance at his dream to pursue his bachelor’s in an expansive campus setting, he might still be online.

At the same time, he wondered aloud whether Covid had been a kind of “blessing in disguise.” As he saw it, “the world needed a timeout, but how do we recover from here? Do we recover the same or come back closer-knit and more together?”

The weeks assisting with the street-level Covid relief efforts at Promise Neighborhoods — and then the sudden outpouring of public calls to deal with the myriad effects of racism and inequality, in part through the kind of recovery work he’d already been engaged in — had gotten him thinking, he said, and had him drawing unexpected parallels between the chances he had taken in the past versus the chances he was willing to take now.

“I can see our community coming together, and that’s what it’s about — community members helping each other. It’s not about black or white or brown. It’s about being there for everyone,” he said. “It’s clear we can’t fix things federally; we can’t do it at the state level. We can only fix it locally. The question is do you really want to put in the work, and from what I’ve seen most of the people putting in the work, on the ground, are those who came from the Island of Misfit Toys. Everyone else who talks about solutions is hiding behind Zoom.”