Release date information and story details

DC's weirdest heroes are making a comeback, but will they suffer the dreaded second-year curse? Here is everything we know about Doom Patrol season 2.

Last update: May 25, 2020

Where could it be Doom patrol Season 2 takes on DC's weirdest show? The season 1 finale was as bizarre and wonderful as the previous episodes. The last Doom patrol The episode leaves ample avenues of advancement for the Doom Manor residents' story, and fortunately, the series has been officially renewed for a second season.

Based on the classic comic with "The strangest heroes in the world," Doom patrol He quickly developed a following devotee. Apparently destined to be a cult classic, the show's first season featured a quintet of individuals who were forever changed by tragedies that left them blessed and cursed with unusual powers. The action of Doom patrol Season 1 saw them on trial as they attempted to rescue their benefactor and savior, Dr. Niles Caulder, from the clutches of Mr. Nobody, who was distorting reality.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Doom Patrol Earns Its R Rating With An Amazing New Superpower

The penultimate episode of Doom patrol Season 1 saw the team uncover a dark secret about Dr. Caulder that caused him to be abandoned, until he begged for his help in saving his daughter, who had been kidnapped by Mr. Nobody along with her friend Danny the Street. This led to a magnificent kaiju battle that would be an epic conclusion to the series if this show (and its fans) didn't demand a second season to continue its strange story. Here is everything we know about Doom patrol season 2.

Doom Patrol has been renewed for season 2





Doom patrol received an official renewal of season 2 in July 2019, approximately two months after the conclusion of season 1. A little later than expected, given that the show has been a success for DC Universe, earning a rating of 95 Fresh percent with critics and a 83 percent positive rating with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. One possibility for delay is that Doom patrol The Season 2 announcement was delayed in anticipation of the launch of HBO Max, WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service that will feature shows from DC Universe.





Doom patrol Season 2 premieres on both HBO Max and DC Universe on June 25, 2020. Doom patrol Season 2 will consist of nine episodes, three of them falling on opening day, and the remaining six will arrive weekly after that. One wonders how long this setup will last Doom patrol It will continue to air on two different streaming services, as the days of the DC Universe are rumored to be numbered.

Related: All Original TV Shows Coming To DC Universe

Doom Patrol Season 2 Story Details





Doom patrolThe season 1 finale ends abruptly before we are introduced to Dr. Caulder's daughter Dorothy Spinner. Presumably, Doom patrol Season 2 will focus on the team adapting to its new dynamic in the wake of Dr. Caulder's betrayal. If Dorothy, to be played by young newcomer Abigail Shapiro, looks like her comic book counterpart, a young psychic who had the power to turn her imaginary friends into real people, only her powers could open up a wealth of opportunities for the season. 2)

Another point that will undoubtedly be explored in Doom patrol Season 2 is the final destination for Mr. Nobody and the Beard Hunter. When the ending ends, an image of the two villains is seen on the blank canvas that had been used to contain Danny the Street. Apparently the two of them survived the nuclear blast that reduced Danny to Danny the Brick, but are they still stuck in the paint? Or does the painting show them having escaped the dimension of White Space?

It's worth mentioning that Mr. Nobody got caught in a painting after his first big battle with Doom Patrol in the comics. Perhaps Season 2 will see Mr. Nobody re-enact his comic book counterpart's plan after he escaped from his prison, running for President of the United States. This could add a new level of metahumor to the show, given that a summer 2020 launch for Doom patrol Season 2 would coincide with the heyday of the presidential campaign.

Next: DC needs more stories like Shazam, and less like Titans





Where is Captain Kirk during the new Pike Star Trek series (and how it might appear)