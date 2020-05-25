Released WWE star says she had fun watching AEW Double Or Nothing | Newsdio

Former WWE superstar Rusev was broadcasting on his Twitch channel Sunday morning and answered some questions from his fans.

One person asked him if he missed wrestling and he replied, "I don't."

He noted that he saw the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view and enjoyed it.

He said the following about Double Or Nothing: “Last night was fun. I exercise every now and then and set up my TV, my phone or whatever and saw a bit of AEW. I don't know if it's legal to say it. Is it legal to say it? I'm looking at my lawyer, is it legal to say so? … It was fun, man. It was fun to watch, especially that main event. Did you see that show, by the way?

Rusev was referring to the Stadium Stampede that closed the show. He added: "It was good. I had a lot of fun watching it."

Rusev is currently in a 90-day non-competition after being released by WWE last month. It wouldn't surprise anyone to see him appear on AEW Dynamite once he becomes a free agent.

