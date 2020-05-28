Released WWE Star Teases To Jump To AEW | Newsdio

Zack Ryder has released a teaser about the possibility of joining AEW.

Ryder, whose real name is Matt Cardona, was one of the many employees and talents WWE launched last month. The former WWE star hinted at the move in response to inaugural AEW TNT champion Cody Rhodes, who is a good friend of Ryder.

During the Wednesday episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Rhodes made an in-ring promotion where he announced that since he is a wrestling champion, he plans to defend the title every week as long as he is the champion.

With that comes the open challenge trick where anyone can contest the title. This got an interesting response from Ryder, as seen below:

Open challenge ……… 👀 – Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 28, 2020

Rhodes already has an opponent for his first title defense, which will take place next week at Dynamite. This week's show featured a Battle Royal to crown a new # 1 contender. Jungle Boy ended up winning, and will therefore challenge Rhodes on the leash.

There is another connection between Ryder and AEW apart from his friendship with the AEW executive.

Ryder has hired the services of Michael E. Dockins, the same trademark attorney who handles the trademarks of various fighters at AEW, for his own trademarks, including "Internet Champion."

Time will tell if it ends in AEW.