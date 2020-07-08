Religious school teachers are not covered by workplace discrimination laws, Supreme Court rules







The judges clarified the class of employees who are prohibited from suing their religious employers, in a case that examines when a religious institution is protected from the law against discrimination.

It is the latest court case to explore the relationship between church and state, and represented a victory for conservatives who defend religious freedom. The ruling came the same day the court sided with the Trump administration and blocked the requirement that employers cover contraception under the Affordable Care Act.

Seven years ago, the court first recognized a "ministerial exception" and held that, under the First Amendment, the government could not interfere with a church's employment decisions. The judges said the teacher in that case could be considered a "minister."

"Requiring a church to accept or retain an unwanted minister, or punishing a church for not doing so," wrote Chief Justice John Roberts to a unanimous court at the time, deprives the church "of control over the election of those who will embody their beliefs "and" the right of a religious group to shape its own faith and mission through their appointments. "