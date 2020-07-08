Religious school teachers are not covered by workplace discrimination laws, Supreme Court rules

The judges clarified the class of employees who are prohibited from suing their religious employers, in a case that examines when a religious institution is protected from the law against discrimination.
It is the latest court case to explore the relationship between church and state, and represented a victory for conservatives who defend religious freedom. The ruling came the same day the court sided with the Trump administration and blocked the requirement that employers cover contraception under the Affordable Care Act.
Seven years ago, the court first recognized a "ministerial exception" and held that, under the First Amendment, the government could not interfere with a church's employment decisions. The judges said the teacher in that case could be considered a "minister."
"Requiring a church to accept or retain an unwanted minister, or punishing a church for not doing so," wrote Chief Justice John Roberts to a unanimous court at the time, deprives the church "of control over the election of those who will embody their beliefs "and" the right of a religious group to shape its own faith and mission through their appointments. "
The case concerned the scope of that decision and whether it covered teachers who said they had limited religious duties.
Agnes Deirdre Morrissey-Berru sought to sue Our Lady of Guadalupe School for workplace discrimination. She worked as a substitute teacher for the school in California and then as a full-time fifth and sixth grade teacher. One of the courses he taught daily was religion, and he was required to be a Catholic and lead a daily prayer.
But during the 2014-2015 school year, she was transferred to a part-time position and the following year the school did not renew her contract. The school said the decision was made because of her teaching performance, but Morrissey-Berru said the school discriminated against her based on her age.
Kristen Biel, who has since passed away, worked at St. James School as a fifth grade teacher, including teaching religion a few days a week from 2013 to 2014. At the end of the year, she informed the principal that she had breast cancer. and that he needed free time. A few weeks later, he was told that his teaching contract would not be renewed due to his "classroom management". She tried to sue her school under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Biel's husband now represents his estate.
In court, the teachers' attorneys told the judges that they were lay teachers and that if schools prevailed "it would take away more than 300,000 lay teachers in religious schools across the country the basic protections of labor laws."
"It would be a big gap in our nation's civil rights laws and our labor laws in general to say that categorical immunity applies and that schools can pay different amounts to people, use race, sex or other private characteristics, even when not they have nothing to do with religion and religious values at stake, "argued Jeffrey L. Fisher, one of the attorneys.
He emphasized that although teachers taught religion, courts should consider multiple factors, including title and training, before determining whether they triggered the exception.
The school's attorneys responded that the Supreme Court previously made it clear that the women would trigger the exception.
"The two Catholic school teachers here exercised important religious functions," argued Eric Rassbach, an attorney for the Becket Fund for Religious Freedom.
The Trump administration sided with the school along similar lines.
"Today's important decision does not mean, as some suggest, that religious institutions are above the law or that they have a license to discriminate," said Richard Garnett of the Notre Dame School of Law, who presented a report in support from schools.
"Instead, it means that a crucial dimension of our Constitution's guarantee of religious freedom is that civil powers are limited to civil matters and that the state lacks authority to guess religious decisions and doctrines," he added.
This story has been updated.