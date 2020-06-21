Remains found believed to be a woman who disappeared during the walk

The remains of a 20-year-old woman who reportedly separated from her boyfriend during a walk in December are believed to have been found by the owner while cleaning the bushes, according to a report.

The man made the creepy discovery in a rural North Plains area around 5 p.m. Saturday and responding Washington County Sheriff's deputies believe the remains are from Allyson Watterson, the Daily Mail reported.

The young woman was said to have separated from Benjamin Garland during her walk three days before Christmas, but authorities suspended her search when they were unable to verify that she was in the area.

Watterson's apparent remains were discovered a day after her mother, Misty, posted a heartbreaking Facebook message about her daughter.

"This is my beautiful, amazing and brave daughter Allysön Watterson," she wrote.

“The day she was taken out of my life will forever be the worst darkest day any mother can experience. Who is responsible for taking my daughter out of my life? I want you to know that you took my life, my breath, my soul, my everything has been taken from me, my life and the lives around me that love and adore this child to forever. be dark until she comes home to us, "wrote Misty Watterson.

"They say time heals all wounds and I'm here to tell you that it just isn't true, time really does make it darker than you can imagine," he added.

“Whoever is responsible for taking my son out of my life, I want you to know that I will never stop looking for her. I want you to know that she has the largest and most powerful army of people behind her and we will never stop. looking for her.

Police said there was a 30-hour delay between the time Watterson was last seen and when her boyfriend's father, Don Garland, reported his disappearance.

In December, MP Brian van Kleef said the men were hesitant to file a report because there were multiple arrest warrants pending for Benjamin's arrest.

He has since been charged with charges unrelated to Watterson's disappearance.

In April, Benjamin Garland was sentenced to three years behind bars after pleading guilty to various charges, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use of a credit card and theft, according to the Daily Mail.

His probation was also revoked on charges of illegal use of a weapon, attempted coercion, fourth-degree assault, and destruction or change of a firearm identification number, the outlet reported.