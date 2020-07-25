Remains of the Arizona professor found in landfill; 2 suspects arrested, authorities say

The remains of an engineering professor at Arizona State University were found in a landfill last week, four months after his disappearance, authorities confirmed on Friday.

They also announced that two suspects were extradited to Arizona to face murder and other death-related charges. The suspects were arrested in Louisiana on March 30 after the vehicle they were traveling in was determined to be that of the missing professor.

The murdered teacher was identified as Jun Seok Chae, who was reported missing in March after he failed to appear at a planned Zoom student conference, FOX 10 from Phoenix reported.

After several weeks of investigation, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office authorities determined in May that Chae's remains could be at the Northwest Regional Landfill in Surprise, just outside Phoenix. The human remains discovered there on July 17 were later determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office as Chae, the station reported.

An average of 15 people worked 10 hours a day for 48 days, scouring the landfill for Chae's remains, at a cost to taxpayers of more than $ 304,000, the Republic of Arizona reported.

Authorities believe the two suspects, identified as Javian Ezell and Gabrielle Austin, both 18, killed Chae during an armed robbery, placed the body in a garbage container, stole his car, and traveled to Louisiana, FOX reported. 10.

The suspects also face charges of armed robbery and vehicle theft, according to the report. They were being held with a $ 1 million bonus.

Chae's absence from the Zoom conference was considered very unusual, a student told the station.

"The class started at 9 o'clock, and he was there at 9 o'clock, so there were probably about 60 of us in this Zoom waiting room and he never showed up," the student told FOX 10.

Chae joined the state of Arizona in 2005, working for the School of Electrical, Computer and Energy Engineering, and also for the Center for Technology, Data and Society, according to the report.