Rembrandt painting sold at Sotheby's virtual auction breaks record for one of his self-portraits

A Rembrandt broke the record for one of his self-portraits at a Sotheby's virtual auction on Tuesday in London.

Helena Newman, president of Sotheby’s Europe, said the wide range of art for sale is aimed at "a new generation of collectors (who) show less concern for the traditional categories of the art market of the past."

"With the change in the world calendar of world art, we have also taken the opportunity to do things differently," he said.

Sotheby’s London said two-thirds of the works for sale had never before been up for auction. Of the rest, most had been off the market for two decades.

Sotheby’s said the top end of the art market was "in poor health" and that its new live-streaming auction format, introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, generated a total of $ 192.7 million on Tuesday.

A Rembrandt self-portrait sold for $ 18.7 million at the virtual auction, a record price for a self-portrait by the Dutch master, the auctioneer said.

Six bidders searched for the "Self-Portrait with a Ruff and a Black Hat", from 1632 when Rembrandt was 26 years old.

The painting sold Tuesday was one of the painter's three self-portraits that remained in private hands, and "the only one that is likely to be auctioned." It measures about 8 by 6 inches.

The sale was part of a global auction streamed live with dozens of works of art spanning five centuries of art history, from Rembrandt to Picasso, and from Joan Miró to Banksy.

At the event, staff from the auction house's New York, London and Hong Kong offices gestured and whispered furiously to the phones as bidders competed to outdo each other.

The best-selling item was 1927's "Peinture (Femme au chapeau rouge)" by Miró (Woman in the Red Hat), which reached $ 28.9 million. Sotheby’s said the painting, which went up for auction for the first time since 1966, set the highest selling price in Europe so far this year.

The sale also includes a triptych by elusive street artist Banksy called "Mediterranean Sea View," painted in 2017. Featured in elaborate traditional frames, it features seascapes dotted with orange life jackets and hints at lives lost at sea during the crisis. of European immigration. The paintings reached almost double the estimated maximum price, and the proceeds go to raise funds for a hospital in Bethlehem.

Five works sold for more than $ 10 million. That included a bronze sculpture of a female figure by Alberto Giacometti, which fetched $ 13.8 million, doubling the estimated price.

Associated Press contributed to this report.