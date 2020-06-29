Remdesivir: Gilead reveals price for drug Covid-19

Gilead Sciences, the company that makes the drug Covid-19, announced in an open letter Monday morning that it has decided to set a price of $ 390 per vial for the U.S. government, which would include Medicaid and other governments of developed countries.

A typical five-day course of treatment would include six vials, which would equate to $ 2,340 per patient, said Daniel O & # 39; Day, president and CEO of Gilead Sciences, in the letter.

The US government will continue to administer remdesivir allocations in the US to hospitals until September, the company said.

The letter added that the price for private US insurance companies will be $ 520 per vial, which would add $ 3,120 per patient for a five-day, six-vial treatment.

"As with all of our actions in remdesivir, we approach this with the goal of helping as many patients as possible, as quickly as possible, and in the most responsible manner. This has been our benchmark, from collaborating to finding answers. Quick on safety and effectiveness, to increase manufacturing and donate our supply of remdesivir until the end of June, "wrote O & # 39; Day in the letter.

"In each case, we recognized the need to do things differently to reflect the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic," wrote O & # 39; Day. "Now, as we transition beyond the donation period and set a price to be relived, the same principle applies."

"We believe that all patients will have access"

Remdesivir, which is currently administered through infusions, is the only drug that has an emergency use authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration to treat coronavirus infections. Until now, remdesivir treatments have been donated to the United States government and assigned by the United States Department of Health and Human Services and the states. However, the last scheduled shipments from the US government of that donation will come out today.

"At the level we have valued remdesivir and with government programs in place, along with additional assistance from Gilead as needed, we believe that all patients will have access," wrote O & # 39; Day. "Gilead has signed an agreement with the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) whereby HHS and the states will continue to administer the allocation to hospitals until the end of September. After this period, once supplies are less restricted, HHS will no longer be managing the allocation. "

"President Trump has secured half a million remdesivir treatment courses through September," Azar told George Stephanopoulos of ABC.

"This is the medication that if you are hospitalized can reduce the length of your stay by a third and we are working with our states to make sure it reaches the hospitals that are most in need," Azar said. "We are experiencing, in many of the southern counties of the United States, very serious outbreaks."

The allocation process

HHS said in a press release Monday that hospitals will receive remdesivir shipments and will pay no more than Gilead's wholesale acquisition price of approximately $ 3,200 per course of treatment.

"In general, patients don't pay directly for hospital-administered drugs like remdesivir; rather, for Medicare and most private insurers, the cost of the drug is incorporated into payments made by the insurer, such as Medicare paying the drug through a group related to the diagnosis, "the press release said. "These supplies will be allocated in the same way that Gilead's donation of approximately 120,000 remdesivir treatment courses was allocated."

In other words, HHS allocates the product to state and territorial health departments based on the needs of hospitals with Covid-19 patients, and then the health departments assign the drug to hospitals.

"Delivery of the purchased remdesivir will be streamlined, going directly to the hospital, according to the state's allocation decision, rather than going first to state health departments for later delivery to hospitals," according to the HHS press release. Shipments will likely occur every two weeks.