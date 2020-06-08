Remdesivir: US government supply of Covid-19 drugs runs out by month-end

The last shipment of the drug by the government will be released the week of June 29. Gilead Sciences, the company that makes the drug, is preparing to produce more, but it is unclear how much will be available this summer.

"Right now, we are waiting to hear from Gilead about its expected delivery availability of the drug as we move from June to July," Kadlec said. "We are not in negotiations, but in discussions with Gilead as they project what the availability of their product will be."

Last month, the US Food and Drug Administration. USA He authorized emergency remdesivir, an intravenous antiviral drug studied to treat Ebola, but now used in hospitalized patients by Covid. While not a highly successful drug, a study shows that he shaves four days after a hospital stay, 15 to 11 days.

The government has been working to assist Gilead "with some of its supply chain challenges in terms of raw materials and to speed up the process," said Kadlec, HHS deputy secretary for preparedness and response.

He added that it is clear that "whatever the supply, there may not be enough for everyone who needs it."

Kadlec said Gilead has given a "general range" of product delivery for July and August, which then "expands significantly from September, October and through fall as they open up the spout for its production and processing."

Gilead has offered few public details, but has said it plans to have more than 500,000 treatment courses available by October, and more than a million by December.

"After the donation, the company will work closely with governments and healthcare systems to provide healthcare providers access to prescribe remdesivir to appropriate patients," it says on a website for healthcare providers.

"We plan to work with the US government to determine the distribution of remdesivir after the donation," Gilead spokeswoman Sonia Choi told CNN in a statement on Sunday.

Fear of high prices.

In early May, the government began distributing a supply of remdesivir donated by Gilead. The company has provided 940,000 vials of the drug, or enough for about 121,000 patients, according to HHS.

Now that the free supply is almost over, there are concerns that Gilead will charge a high price.

"The price Gilead can charge, as with any pharmaceutical product in the United States, seems to be the limit: what the sick and dying people pay," said Rep. Lloyd Doggett, a Texas Democrat who chairs the Ways and Means House of Health. subcommittee.

Last month, Doggett joined Representative Rosa DeLauro, the Connecticut Democrat who chairs the House Labor, HHS and Education Subcommittee on Assignments, and wrote a letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar demanding details of any agreement between Gilead. and the government regarding remdesivir. They noted that taxpayers helped finance drug development.

"HHS has not answered any of our questions about pricing and what it is doing to protect taxpayer investment in remdesivir, a drug that would not even be used but for the taxpayer investment of approximately $ 70 million in its development, "Doggett told CNN, adding that the taxpayers were" basically the investing angels in remdesivir. "

Under the terms of its FDA emergency authorization, the government controls the distribution of remdesivir. But Kadlec said no final decisions have been made on how the drug will be administered after this month, such as whether the government will continue to purchase it or whether it will be sold through normal channels like any other drug.

Official: enough remdesivir for about half of hospitalized patients

In early May, the government distributed a small amount of remdesivir directly to approximately two dozen hospitals across the country without explaining why those hospitals were chosen over others.

In the midst of a protest, HHS began distributing remdesivir to state health departments, but questions remained. For example, the week of May 4, California and Texas received the same amount of remdesivir, even though California had many more coronavirus patients.

The shortage in some places was severe. San Francisco, for example, had 70 patients in the hospital with Covid-19, but only remixed enough for about four of them.

Now, HHS is using a distribution formula based on the number of patients reported by hospitals to the agency. And while HHS did not originally disclose where remdesivir was headed, the agency now publishes on its website the amount of drug going to each state.

"We learned from the first day shipment that we needed to find a better way to do it," Dr. John Redd, an HHS official, said in an interview with CNN. "So we paused and moved on to a better and improved model that points to exactly where the patients are and where they are currently receiving treatment."

He said the amount of remdesivir distributed last week could potentially treat about half of Covid's patients in US hospitals. USA, based on the number of patients reported by hospitals to HHS.

The federal government sends the drug to state health departments, and those departments decide which hospitals will receive it and how much they will receive. However, Remdesivir is not appropriate for all Covid patients, and doctors ultimately decide which patients are treated with the drug.