Remember the heroes and zeros of the New York police budget cut debate

"Let's mark the date on the calendar and how long it will be before we have a conversation about New York that is asking for more cops," says Police Commissioner Dermot Shea about the City Council vote last week to downsize. NYPD Indeed, and it's worth remembering who was standing where.

The vote on the $ 88.2 billion budget was 32-17, with one member in a hospital emergency room and another seat vacant. But what they said matters more.

Some stand out as heroes:

• I. Daneek Miller (D-Queens) voted in favor of the budget but opposed the disbursement of funds by the New York Police. "Blacks want to be safe like everyone else, we just want to be respected," he said. "We cannot allow people from outside our community to give us lectures on black lives and what we need in our communities."

• Robert Holden (D-Queens): "I cannot vote in favor of a budget with arbitrary cuts so large to the New York police that they will make our city less secure, our police officers less respected, and our middle class less supported "

• Joe Borelli (R-SI): "We know that what we are doing will create a more violent city." And: "The council has decided to aggravate the falsehood that police officers are the cause of violence in our communities."

They are three very different politicians from very different districts, defending the truth.

Others come out as serious zeros:

• Council President Corey Johnson said he was finally "disappointed" with the budget, as he wanted deeper cuts to the New York police and a further reduction in his strength.

• Donovan Richards (D), probably the next Queens County president, wanted a deeper flogging, arguing: "A $ 1 billion budget cut cannot address the rampant rampage in the New York police force."

• Carlos Menchaca (D-Bklyn) tweeted: “This budget protects New York Police, not New Yorkers. . . . The next mayor and council is on the streets. I'm ready to follow them. "

• Public defender Jumaane Williams was in an alternate reality, insisting: "By saying that we are hiring additional police officers, I think he is sending the wrong message." Hey? The budget cancels the July class of 1,163 police cadets and aims to reduce the number of NYPD employees due to attrition. It also threatened to prevent the city from collecting property taxes, a threat based on a clear misreading of its powers under the City Charter.

• Governor Andrew Cuomo took the opportunity. . . again hit Mayor Bill de Blasio: “Change (the NYPD), but we took money from them. But what does that do? The problem is bigger than that, the problem is worse than that. "What problem exactly? As usual, he did not specify or offer any solutions of his own.

These are profiles on the complacency of cowardice.