REMINDER: * we * still know very, very little about Donald Trump's medical history







Yes, Trump made a pound from last year and, yes, that gives him a Body mass index of 30.5 , which means he is technically "obese". On a more positive note, Trump's cholesterol dropped to 167, compared to 196 in 2019 and 223 unhealthy in 2018.

"There were no significant findings or changes in the report," White House physician Sean Conley wrote in a memo detailing the results of the physical exam.

What the coverage of this seemingly drab health report overlooks is this fundamental reality: We know less about Trump's medical history than almost any president (or even most presidential candidates) of the modern era. And that fact is made even more remarkable by the fact that Trump is the oldest president elected to a first term.

Let's start here: There is no law on what presidential candidates must release when it comes to their medical history. Most have their doctor send a relatively detailed letter that explains all their vital signs, medications they take regularly, and past or current illnesses they have experienced.





Source link