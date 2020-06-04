REMINDER: * we * still know very, very little about Donald Trump's medical history

"There were no significant findings or changes in the report," White House physician Sean Conley wrote in a memo detailing the results of the physical exam.
What the coverage of this seemingly drab health report overlooks is this fundamental reality: We know less about Trump's medical history than almost any president (or even most presidential candidates) of the modern era. And that fact is made even more remarkable by the fact that Trump is the oldest president elected to a first term.
Let's start here: There is no law on what presidential candidates must release when it comes to their medical history. Most have their doctor send a relatively detailed letter that explains all their vital signs, medications they take regularly, and past or current illnesses they have experienced.
Which brings us to Trump and what he did to address concerns during the 2016 campaign that he would be the oldest person elected to a first term as president. What did he do? Well, he released a letter from his personal doctor. But it was not the type of letter that other presidential candidates had published.
Which, at first glance, is a ridiculous claim. Bornstein had never examined any former president. Therefore, his ability to claim that Trump would be the "healthiest individual" who has ever been president is roughly equivalent to my ability to say the same thing.
At the time the letter was published, it was subject to widespread derision, primarily because it read as Trump himself had written it. Which turns out he did, at least according to Bornstein.
So, take a step back. the only The information we have on Trump's health prior to the annual physical examination he is subjected to in the White House is presented in the form of a letter that his personal doctor at the time says was entirely dictated by Trump. And medical records that could shed some light on Trump's past medical history have been confiscated by Trump associates.
What kind of feeling looks like the plot of a movie, not real life. But is real life!
And Trump will not win or lose the election because of that, although, for someone with such an opaque medical history, he surely spends a lot of time attacking Biden's physical and mental fitness for office.
But like much of the Trump presidency, his approach to his medical and health history is profoundly abnormal. And that has to be noticed.