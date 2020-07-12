Remote work doesn't work for the world's low-income, young workers (opinion)

What types of jobs and workers are most at risk? Not surprisingly, costs have fallen more heavily on those who are least able to bear them: the poor and the young in the lowest-paying jobs.

In a new document, we investigated the feasibility of working from home in a large sample of advanced and emerging market economies. We estimate that nearly 100 million workers in 35 advanced and emerging countries could be at high risk because they cannot do their jobs remotely. This is equivalent to 15% of its workforce, on average. But there are important differences between countries and workers.

Most studies measuring the feasibility of working from home follow the job definitions used in the United States. But the same occupations in other countries may differ in the required face-to-face interactions, the technological intensity of the production process, or even access to digital infrastructure. To reflect that, the work-at-home feasibility index that we compiled uses the tasks actually performed within each country, according to surveys compiled by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for 35 countries.

We found significant differences between countries, even for the same occupations. Teleworking is much easier in Norway and Singapore than in Turkey, Chile, Mexico, Ecuador and Peru, simply because more than half of households in most emerging and developing countries do not even have a computer at home. (See a table of countries where remote working is easiest here).

Who is more vulnerable?

In general, food and accommodation workers, and wholesale and retail trade, are most affected by having the least "teleworkable" jobs. This means that more than 20 million people in our sample who work in these sectors are at the highest risk of losing their jobs.

However, some are more vulnerable than others. Young workers and those with no college education are significantly less likely to work remotely. This higher risk is consistent with the age profiles of workers in the sectors most affected by blockades and social distancing policies. Worryingly, this suggests that the crisis could amplify intergenerational inequality.

Women could be particularly affected, threatening to undo some of the gains in gender equality achieved in recent decades. This is because women are disproportionately concentrated in the most affected sectors, such as food service and accommodation. Furthermore, women carry a heavier burden of childcare and household chores, while the provision of these services in the market has been interrupted.

Part-time workers and employees of small and medium-sized businesses face an increased risk of job loss. Part-time workers are often the first to be laid off when economic conditions deteriorate, and the last to be hired when conditions improve. They are also less likely to have access to medical care and formal channels of insurance that can help them weather the crisis. In developing economies, in particular, part-time workers and those in informal work face a dramatically higher risk of falling into poverty.

The impact on low-income and precariously employed workers could be particularly severe, amplifying long-standing inequalities in societies. Our finding, that workers at the bottom of the income distribution are the least able to work remotely, is corroborated by recent unemployment data from the United States and other countries. The COVID-19 crisis will exacerbate income inequality.

To compound the effect, workers at the bottom of the income distribution are already disproportionately concentrated in the most affected sectors, such as food and accommodation services, which are among the sectors least susceptible to telework. Low-income workers are also more likely to live hand-to-mouth and have few financial reserves such as savings and access to credit.

How to protect the most vulnerable?

The pandemic is likely to change the way work is done in many sectors. Consumers can rely more on e-commerce, to the detriment of retail jobs; And you can order more food to go, reducing the labor market for restaurant workers.

What can governments do? They can focus on helping affected workers and their families by expanding social security and safety nets to cushion income and job loss. Wage subsidies and public works programs can help them regain their livelihoods during recovery.

To reduce inequality and give people better prospects, governments must strengthen education and training to better prepare workers for the jobs of the future. Lifelong learning also means reinforcing access to education and training to help workers displaced by economic crises like COVID-19.

This crisis has clearly demonstrated that being able to connect online was a crucial determinant of people's ability to continue participating in the workplace. Investing in digital infrastructure and closing the digital divide will allow disadvantaged groups to participate meaningfully in the future economy.