Removing the Teddy Roosevelt statue is just the beginning (opinion)

That infamous statue has been a source of shame for the city and an insult to black and native New Yorkers since its installation in 1940, so after decades of controversy, it was a surprise and a relief on Sunday when the museum's president, Ellen V. Futter responded to pressure from museum staff and generations of decolonial activists by announcing that it will eventually be removed.

It is no coincidence that Roosevelt is depicted on horseback with an indigenous man and a black man standing behind him. Today, the statue is a compelling reminder that the founding of this country 400 years ago is the intertwined history of African slavery and the dispossession and genocide of Native Americans. In 1940, his arrangement was a direct expression of a popular but vigorously disputed ideology of racial hierarchy based on false environmental reasoning: an ideology of white supremacy and a policy of eugenics actively adopted by the museum under the long presidency of Henry Fairfield. Osborn in The first half of the century.

Perhaps now, as museums like AMNH dismiss the weary disclaimer that such objects are mere expressions of the ideas of an earlier era, they may seize the opportunity to confront their complex inheritances and rethink their role in the contemporary world.

While Futter's decision coincides with the efforts of cultural institutions across the country to respond to, or inoculate, the demands of the racial justice movement that affects the country and the world, it must also be seen in the context of campaigns ongoing for museums to break with their colonial tradition and imagine how they present their collections and engage their audiences

The recent debate in France on the repatriation of looted colonial artifacts is an example of this movement. Here in New York City, AMNH has worked with native consultants to revisit some of his exhibits, including the Roosevelt statue, which was recently the subject of a carefully critical exhibition.

This effort was visible in the interpretive labels added to the "Old New York" diorama that has occupied a wall next to the museum's first-floor subway entrance, also since 1939. This marked diorama shows Peter Stuyvesant receiving tribute from a line of Lenape's men near the New Amsterdam Docks in 1660.

There was anguish, dispossession, and war throughout the Dutch colony that year, but, until the renovation, few museum visitors would likely have seen beyond the straight but submissive Lenape men in their canvases and feathers, the bare-chested female Lenape women. In the Background, the Indian wampum, tobacco, sticks, and canoes lined up in a disorderly manner against the Dutch fully clothed in their weapons, brick buildings, ships, and orderly trade.

The diorama now includes a statement by Molly Miller (or Wasalaangweew) from the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohicana Nation of Wisconsin: "The early years of colonization caused much intergenerational trauma and the hiding of our culture. We now celebrate more than 40 years of cultural revival and the thirteenth year of the revitalization of the Lenape-Munsee language. " And while she was there last fall, a New York City public high school teacher read aloud to her attentive group a label in which the museum recognizes its location in the Lenape lands and describes its determination to evaluate its colonial history and "adding a diversity of voices and perspectives to the exhibits of the Museum".

At that moment, one of the students watching the diorama asked the inescapable question: "Then why don't you remove it?"

Museums now have an opportunity to confront their history and reject the temptation to excuse outdated exhibits and collections of dubious provenance as products of an earlier era. I have heard such excuses repeatedly during my investigation into the tragic history of the Greenlander Indians brought to AMNH along with three giant meteorites by polar explorer Robert Peary in 1897.

However, even back then, The New York Times and other newspapers included voices dismayed at the treatment of these inughuit people, voices that museum administrators and scientists largely ignored. Many of AMNH's cultural halls are the legacy of Franz Boas, the founder of American professional anthropology. Openly against racism and anti-Semitism in the United States and Europe, Boas allied with W.E.B. DuBois' NAACP and published groundbreaking studies of New York City immigrants that discredited ideas of fixed racial traits.

But Boas, along with other anthropologists and archaeologists of this period, was deeply concerned about the fear that the natives, their cultures, and their languages ​​would disappear in the United States and throughout the world under the current of modernity (and they wanted to preserve as much as they could of that inheritance) and he set himself the task of saving this fading world, as he saw it.

As a result, anthropologist Lee D. Baker has shown that white progressive social scientists came to value above all a narrow and exclusive conception of what a "real Indian" might be.

The limits of his conception are visible not only in the Northwest Coast Hall that Boas supervised and that the museum is currently renovating, but in the old-fashioned encyclopedic vision of static cultural difference that is exhibited in cultural exhibitions. Still, as that high school student seemed to say: the way we tell the story determines our present. With their outsized role in the public education of our city, museums have a tremendous responsibility for their cultural narratives, especially when these narratives reinforce assumptions of white centrality.

We should celebrate when racist statues fall and encourage New York City museums to take advantage of this moment to go beyond their declarations of support for racial justice. Those statements are hollow unless they coincide with a proactive response to calls for new visions of what a 21st century museum can be.

The dialogue about the role of museums and who they are designed to serve has already raised far-reaching questions. From inside and outside of museums, activists have called for the divestment of the military and police, as well as climate-damaging industries, and the removal of compromised members and board members.

Activists have proposed the formation of commissions to oversee the repatriation or restitution of objects and bone remains obtained in often murky conditions from native peoples of the United States and on colonial expeditions abroad.

They are pushing for the true diversification of curatorial, administrative, and other personnel, and for the development of inclusive and collaborative models of archaeological, cultural, and scientific research and training. And, not least, they want to participate in the reinvention of exhibitions and disclosure through collective conversations that allow the decentration of inherited Eurocentric narratives.

Museums are among our great public learning institutions: the city and the state have an obligation to support its renovation, both financially and politically. To remain relevant, the museum leadership has the same responsibility to accept the challenge of this unprecedented moment of democratic and cultural opportunity.