Renaming Redskins & # 39; is not difficult & # 39 ;, says Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy

Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy is one of the voices calling for the Washington Redskins to rename their team.

Dungy told The Undefeated this week that "it's not difficult" to change the name and that he stopped referring to the team on NBC broadcasts as the Redskins, opting to say "Washington."

"When I'm on the air, I try to refer to them as Washington. I think it's appropriate. If the team doesn't want to change, the least I can do is try not to use it," he told the outlet.

Dungy's comments came after Redskins coach Ron Rivera told 670 The Score that he had told people, "It is not for me to get there and influence people." Dungy told The Undefeated that he doesn't flinch.

"You can say, 'This has been a historic name and we've used it for this team for X years, but today it's offensive to some people, so we're going to change it.' Dungy said. "I do not think it's difficult".

Voices protesting the organization's name began to ring louder this week.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the team may not be able to move from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in DC unless it changes its name.

FedEx, a corporate sponsor, publicly requested that team to change the name Thursday.

Team owner Daniel Snyder has always resisted calls, but if he hits his wallet, he may have no choice but to succumb to the pressure.