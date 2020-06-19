Renegade Priest Occupies Russian Convent

Father Sergii Romanov, a cleric in the Yekaterinburg diocese and a former police officer who was banned from preaching by church leaders, took over the Sredneuralsk convent on Tuesday. The superior and the four nuns of the complex left the facilities, according to the diocese. Armed guards supporting Sergii have been seen circling around the facility, according to local media reports.
"I will not leave," he said in a video posted June 13. A portrait of Stalin was on his backdrop.
"You have the experience, you will have to kick us out of the monastery with the police and the national guard," he said. "I have a coffin, I have a cross, I have nails, I am waiting for your decision."
On Wednesday, pilgrims began flocking to the convent, local media reported, with an estimated 200 people attending services there, according to URA.RU, which broadcast the event live.
Police also entered the convent, but did not report any violations, according to a statement from the local branch of the Interior Ministry. The new superior, appointed by the diocese to run the convent, has not yet been able to enter.
In late April, the Orthodox Church banned Sergii from preaching because of his controversial sermons in which he said the coronavirus does not exist, "cursed" those who had closed churches due to the outbreak, and urged the Russians to disobey the patriarch's order. not to meet during Orthodox Easter.
The cleric was isolated in a small monastery in Sverdlovsk, but resurfaced in May and increased his rhetoric against the coronavirus in a series of videos posted online.
In one of them, he said the authorities wanted to put the Russians into an "Satan's electronic field," referring to tools like electronic passes used to force isolation in Russia. He also inferred that the masses will be controlled through "deadly electronic chips" and artificial intelligence under the pretext of vaccination.
The Sredneuralsk convent covers a large tract of land with its own farm, school and cemetery, said Ilya Shumanov, deputy director of Transparency International in Russia. He compared it to the Vatican and said he enjoys relative autonomy, which could allow the priest to occupy it indefinitely.
Sergii is known for his ultra-conservative views and has made several controversial claims in the past.
Last year, he suggested that Antichrist would soon emerge in Russia as a counterpart to President Vladimir Putin, and criticized laws against domestic violence. He also harshly criticized Yekaterinburg's orthodox leadership when he withdrew from a project to build a cathedral due to the massive backlash from city residents.
Local media reported that he spent time in prison in the 1990s for theft and murder, a claim that his supporters deny. Sergii is also hailed as the leader of the "Tsar Worshipers" sect, after legally changing his name to Nikolai Romanov in honor of Russia's last Tsar, Nicolas II, who was assassinated along with the royal family on the outskirts of Yekaterinburg in 1918.