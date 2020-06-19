Renegade Priest Occupies Russian Convent







Father Sergii Romanov, a cleric in the Yekaterinburg diocese and a former police officer who was banned from preaching by church leaders, took over the Sredneuralsk convent on Tuesday. The superior and the four nuns of the complex left the facilities, according to the diocese. Armed guards supporting Sergii have been seen circling around the facility, according to local media reports.

"I will not leave," he said in a video posted June 13. A portrait of Stalin was on his backdrop.

"You have the experience, you will have to kick us out of the monastery with the police and the national guard," he said. "I have a coffin, I have a cross, I have nails, I am waiting for your decision."

On Wednesday, pilgrims began flocking to the convent, local media reported, with an estimated 200 people attending services there, according to URA.RU, which broadcast the event live.