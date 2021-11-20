The end of the first season of Rent-A-Girlfriend was televised on September 26, 2020. It surprised people if there will be a second season. Anime collections can be canceled after one or two seasons. This 2020 anime used to be popular because it is a romantic comedy genre. The anime is done. It left many questions unanswered. The manga used to be very profitable and was ranked high on the charts with over 500,000 copies sold online. The anime has a really high rating. The first season ends with Kazuya understanding his feelings and asking Chizuru to be his girlfriend. However, as he sees Chizuru gasp, he loses his self-belief. He goes back to being a normal person and says that he wants her as his girlfriend.

With this as a finish, it was time for a new season after this one. The 2020 summer anime season had some big hits, but among the most surprising standouts was the romantic comedy show “Rent-A-Girlfriend,” based on the Weekly Shonen Magazine Manga from author Reiji Miyajima. In China, the manga was successful. In August last year, it took the number one spot for being the most read manga. The anime has been even more successful because it is in Netflix Japan’s list of highest-ranked programs. Rent-A-Girlfriend is about Kazuya Kinoshita. MamiNanami broke up with him. He thought of renting someone else to go on dates with. Chizuru Mizuhara was available, but he did not want this to be fake, so he did not rent her. Kazuya introduces Chizuru to his grandmother. They like her. Kazuya and Chizuru may be neighbors, too.

At the end of Season 1, people wondered if there would be another one. The producer of the show tweeted to say that fans should buy a blu-ray and pre-order it.

What is the release date of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2?

Before we look for Rent A Girlfriend season two, we want to know if it was really approved. We are comfortable to tell you that Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 was formally confirmed.

In 2020, Crunchyroll said that a second season was coming. The information used to be demonstrated when the first season was once about to end in 2020 via Crunchyroll, where the anime streams cited that a 2nd season is undoubtedly coming. However, they didn’t tell us when it would be coming because it was only the announcement of the 2nd season. But followers are still hoping to see a release in 2021. Reviews say that is not very likely because season two of the anime is still being made. The second season of Rent A Girlfriend will start in 2022.

The primary reason for sluggish manufacturing is the pandemic. They made all of the first season before the pandemic happened, so they can premiere it very soon.

But now this is not the case. Now many different tasks also deal with problems caused by the pandemic.

Reports say that many companies in Japan’s animation industry have been disrupted because of the pandemic. So we can expect season two of Rent A Girlfriend to be premiered in 2022 as well.

What is the plot of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2?

Anyone who has watched the show needs to be wondering if Kazuya will change his style of fighting next season or not. Well, a simple answer to that would be that he does not.

In this book, we will learn about problems that teenagers have. But at the same time, Kazuya proves that he will not change. At the same time, he is going to get over his feelings for Chizuru. He’ll think that she’s too good for him.

When Chizuru becomes the main character, we will see her being a tsundere like she has been for the first season. Even though she has feelings for Kazuya, she will not go out of her way to announce anything. Her personality is in the way, and this too will conceal their relationship.

Who will be starring in it?

Yuki Aoi will act as NanamiMami

AmamiyaSora being Chizuru

TakashieRui will play the role of SakurasawaSumi

Horie Shun being Kazuya Kinoshita

TouyamaNao being SarashimaRuka

