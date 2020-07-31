Rent is due and many lose extra help

But the rent is still due. For people who relied on those protections, this month may usher in new challenges.
"Emergency rental assistance must be a priority," said Priscilla Almodóvar, executive director of Enterprise Community Partners, a national nonprofit home that develops affordable housing. "It is a key factor in preventing evictions that mean homelessness."
"I hope we see many families pushed into homelessness just as we begin the school year, which is already fraught with complications," said Erin O. Planalp, managing attorney at Iowa Legal Aid. "But I hope we can build on our connections in the community and partner with the owners to try to give people a little more time."
For people who can't pay their rent this month, the good news is that there may be more resources available for rent relief than when the pandemic started.
Know what protections you have
If you can't pay the rent, talk to your landlord. Many will agree to make partial payments or establish a payment plan. But if you still can't pay the rent, you need to know what protections you have to prevent eviction.
Eviction moratoriums, which are arrests of landlords who request or carry out the removal of a tenant, have been put in place to prevent tenants from losing their home during the health crisis. But they have been irregular and confusing. There were moratoriums at the federal or local level, for different types of households and for varying amounts of time.
At this point, tenants are more likely to be protected by a local moratorium, which may have been extended or remain in place.
But no matter what protection you are in the eviction moratorium, the rent is not forgiven. Unpaid rent is still due and will still have to be paid eventually to avoid eviction.
Scope to find aid funds
The CARES Act allocated money to states and communities to use for rent relief. But connecting needy tenants to money is difficult, legal aid workers say.
For anyone who hasn't paid their rent, it's hard to understand how difficult it is to live in a constant state of emergency, Planalp said. "There is this fight or flight response. It is only difficult to take steps to resolve it for you and your family."
"There are a lot of funds out there," Planalp said. "But there are multiple programs, and each program has its own criteria."
Still, much of these aid funds leave people out, he said. Undocumented or lawless tenants are not eligible for relief from the CARES Act.
"The assistance is there," said Planalp. "We have to connect people to the right program and give them enough time to apply so they can get the relief they need before they lose their home."