Reopen schools with a & # 39; golden age of play & # 39; (opinion)

When classes begin in person, education administrators will presumably follow the health authorities' safety guidelines for smaller classes, staggered schedules, closing or regular cleaning of common spaces with shared equipment, regular health checks, and other precautions. But despite the limitations this can impose on the physical environment of students, schools must seek safe ways to enhance children's learning and well-being.

We propose that schools adopt a "golden age of play" of 90 days, our term for a transition period in which traditional academic education must be as balanced as possible with learning through play, the physical and creative means, and Mental health counseling to provide support for children who will need it.

Play provides children with a wide range of critical cognitive, physical, emotional, and social benefits. The American Academy of Pediatrics, representing the country's 67,000 children's physicians, stated in a 2012 clinical report that "play, in all its forms, should be viewed as the ideal educational and developmental environment for children," including children in poverty, and noted that "children's lifelong success is based on their ability to be creative and apply the lessons learned when playing."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have also reported "substantial evidence that physical activity can help improve academic performance" and "may have an impact on cognitive skills and attitudes, and academic behavior," including concentration and attention. Regular physical activity, such as recess and physical education, the CDC researchers noted, also "improves self-esteem and reduces stress and anxiety."

This is especially relevant for a student population that may face a wave of mental health challenges in the wake of the pandemic. Data from the CDC's Weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report detailed that as of 2016, 1 in 6 children ages 2 to 8 had a diagnosed mental, behavioral, or developmental disorder. And a study in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology revealed that from 2009 to 2017, depression increased 69% among youth ages 16 to 17.

A 90-day "golden age of play" re-entry period to school would help facilitate children's return to school, while providing physical and creative outings to allow them to calm their stress and thrive with their peers and teachers. But what exactly would this program be like?

It should look like a child's dreams. A time of joy, movement, discovery and experimentation without fear of failure; a time when every student should enjoy comfort, safety, and socializing with their warm and caring peers and adults.

Logistically, for elementary and middle school students, this means 90 days of low-stress learning, primarily through play, outdoor classes, the arts, music, and physical education. We must give each child a total of at least 60 minutes per day of safely supervised recess, divided into two or three periods spread throughout the day. Whenever possible, recess should be held outdoors and children should participate in setting expectations and guidelines for health and safety. Recess time can be added by shortening classes by 10 or 15 minutes. Educators can help children systematically develop the important socio-emotional skills they learn at recess, from emotion regulation to conflict management.

For older middle and high school students, recess and free play can take the form of frequent breaks, self-determined passion projects, and learning to solve real problems in their communities. As the American Academy of Pediatrics has noted, "Cognitive processing and academic performance depend on regular breaks from concentrated classroom work. This applies equally to adolescents and younger children."

Students would continue to engage in more traditional academic assignments, but the school environment would be energized and thus more efficient for teaching and learning, discovery, and experimentation.

Some politicians and administrators may want to accelerate content learning with additional pressure and rushing academic schedules that align with arbitrary and pre-pandemic benchmarks. But academic benchmarks will have to be rethought and recalibrated in the wake of the pandemic, months of canceled learning in the classroom, and the suspension of the federal requirement for this year's state standardized tests for grades three through eight.

This should not be seen as a setback for learning. The reality is that learning never stops. The children have continued to learn at home, but have been learning different things that are as important and relevant as what they would have learned in school. They are now likely to be better at dealing with boredom and ambiguity, taking responsibility, being creative, coping with stress, and seeing how adults cope with pressure and uncertainty. When schools reopen, we should not ask how much learning time children have lost, but what they have learned while schools have closed.

Some educators and policymakers may even be tempted to remove any vestige of school play, including recess, which the National Academy of Medicine said was already in a tailspin before the pandemic.

But this would be a terrible mistake. While the CDC advises schools to consider cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces or even closing school yards with shared playground equipment, regular recess for smaller, staggered groups may still be done in places like indoor gyms. and open-air patios. Additional precautions should be taken, such as the use of face covers by school personnel and students, as possible, frequent hand washing and minimizing the exchange of objects, as recommended by the CDC.

"Closing schoolyards is attractive to many for a sense of control, but a closed classroom and shared meals are more likely to spread a pathogen in the air," says military pediatrician Dr. Jeffrey Hutchinson, a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics. (AAP) and co-author of the 2018 AAP clinical report, "The Power of Play".

He said, "Play is essential. Unstructured time is vital to development, stress reduction, and physical and mental health. Ways to keep playgrounds safe align with all the health measures we've always emphasized: a good hand washing, isolate those who are sick and clean busy areas. "

His co-author on the AAP play report, Dr. Andrew Garner, also noted that "the research is clear that children benefit from recess, not only academically but also physically, socially, and emotionally … After & # 39; socially isolating & # 39; a number of weeks, months prohibited, it could be argued that re-socializing children through regular recess should be a priority. "

When schools reopen, let's give our children the knowledge, skills, and experiences that will last a lifetime and advance their executive function, especially the emotional self-regulation that is at the heart of all learning and well-being, now and more. forward in life.

Let's give our children something they will appreciate and thank us for the coming decades: a 90-day "golden age of play." By doing so, we will improve your health and well-being, increase your learning, and increase your chances of success in life.

Hopefully, when the 90 days are over, our children and teachers will make play a permanent part of the daily school experience.