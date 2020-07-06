reopening at Northport on Long Island

In the classic Washington Irving short story, the character Rip Van Winkle falls asleep for 20 years, misses the American Revolution and wakes up in a completely transformed world around him. The people of New York have experienced something similar since the new coronavirus pandemic plunged us into a prolonged and seemingly endless blockade.

Sure, we haven't been sleeping; in fact, many of us are sleeping much less, and much less easily or peacefully than we used to. But we've been huddled in our homes, fearful of neighbors and even loved ones, constantly bombarded with crisis bromides ("in these uncertain times," "we're all in this together") and sinister warnings ("Don" don't touch his face, "" Wear a mask, "" Keep at least six feet away. ") The outside world has passed us by, as history did with Van Winkle.

Therefore, it is a great relief that our "dream" probably will not last 20 years. In fact, my hometown of Northport on Long Island is starting to open up.

The good news is that less has changed at Northport than has changed for Rip van Winkle. When Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Long Island had reached Phase Three just a few days ago, allowing meals inside, it felt like a shock to the system.

We have adapted, to wear masks, to stay at home, to carry, just to carry, and now we go back to eating in restaurants and shopping in stores? It is almost incredible.

Did we really do those things on those February days a long time ago, in the Before Times, when Twitter likes to joke around? I thought the reopening would be slow and gradual, but when the governor gave the go-ahead, the restaurants, barbershops, and shops here were full the next day.

That is a good sign: it means that people are ready and willing to go out, to be somewhere other than their homes, to interact again with other human beings.

Cuomo has talked so much about the need to keep people safe from coronavirus, while making the lethal decision to force nursing homes to admit positive COVID, that he seems to have forgotten that human interaction and being in communities really matter. You can't plot how much we need others on a graph or factor it into COVID-19 numbers. But we know it's a big problem, anyway.

Here at Northport, we have been wearing masks and abiding by the other rules. Life has been drama-free, for the most part, and we've avoided the worst of the racial unrest in the city. The only protest that occurred here was peaceful and limited to the park.

But painting a totally placid and bucolic image would be wrong. Even here in the suburbs, we had a scare of racism (and "scare" is the right word): comments from Huntington restaurant owner Luigi Petrone calling the protesters "little wild animals" were somehow news. national, and the rejection forced him to do a ritual. Apologies Both Petrone's comments and frenzied responses seem overblown, in part, no doubt, a reaction to bottling us in our homes for months. There is no doubt that tensions, including minor ones here, have something to do with blockages.

However, in general, people here do not face political extremes: instead, normality reaffirms itself, not the "new normal" of isolation, but the true normality of going to the city, sitting in the park, talk to friends. and neighbors and passers-by.

Many are afraid of a second wave; Even my extended family doesn't get too close. However, we are approaching the specks of light at the end of a very long tunnel.

Northport is not without worries in the Big Apple and the rest of the nation right now, but we are. After sleeping, Rip van Winkle returned to his old ways, 20 years lost or not. Little by little, Northporters are trying to do the same.

Now comes the hard work of rebuilding an economy, educating children who haven't had a real education for too long, and, perhaps most importantly, getting rid of the darkness of prolonged isolation.

Karl Salzmann is an intern on the Editorial Board of The Post.