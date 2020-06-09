Reopening of Macy's stores are working better than expected

"Our strong digital business sales trend continued throughout May, and it is encouraging to see that as we reopen a store, the digital business in that geography continues to be strong," said Macy & # 39; s CEO Jeff Gennette, in the statement. He also said that the reopened stores are "working better than anticipated."
Macy & # 39; s will publish its full results for the first quarter on July 1.
It was then that he painted a bleak picture of his financial outlook, because he said he lost a "majority" of sales due to the brick and mortar closings and implemented other changes to bolster his bottom line, including reducing his line of credit. and freeze hiring and spending.
Still, the first quarter will be bleak compared to the same quarter the year before. Macy & # 39; s expects sales to drop 45% to $ 3 billion and expects a quarterly net loss of $ 652 million. He made a quarterly net profit of $ 136 million for the same time period in 2019.
Macy & # 39; s said Monday night that it has acquired $ 4.5 billion in new financing. That gives him "enough liquidity to address business needs, including financing operations and the purchase of new inventory for the upcoming marketing seasons."
The reopening of Macy & # 39; s stores looks a little different from their pre-pandemic versions. You are limiting the number of customers allowed inside and installing social distance markers and signs. Customers should also use hand sanitizer before trying on jewelry or watches.