Reopening of Macy's stores are working better than expected







The somewhat more optimistic outlook sent Macy & # 39; s ( METER ) Shares almost 10% more in premarket commerce.

"Our strong digital business sales trend continued throughout May, and it is encouraging to see that as we reopen a store, the digital business in that geography continues to be strong," said Macy & # 39; s CEO Jeff Gennette, in the statement. He also said that the reopened stores are "working better than anticipated."

Macy & # 39; s will publish its full results for the first quarter on July 1.