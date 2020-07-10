Reopening of schools in the United States: Trump signaled to European nations in his call to return. These pictures show that America is not close to them





"In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITHOUT PROBLEMS. Democrats think it would be politically bad if US schools open before the November election, but it is important for children and families. May cut funding if it's not open! "Trump tweeted Wednesday.

Most of the schools in the four countries Trump mentioned have now reopened, although restrictions on how children can mix are still in place. However, apart from Sweden, which has been an atypical case in Europe as the only country without a strict blockade, the countries cited by the President of the United States have carefully and gradually reopened schools.

Scientific advice on when and how to reopen schools has varied in different countries. The data so far has shown that children seem to have a lower risk of getting Covid-19, and when they get the virus, they are likely to have only mild symptoms. But a series of cases of a rare but severe inflammatory syndrome in children who tested positive for coronavirus have raised some concerns about the impact the disease has on children.

"The evidence from many countries around the world is that transmission in schools is very low," said Russell Viner, president of the UK's Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health, in a statement. Viner also said that most children catch adult Covid-19 at home rather than schools.

Data collected by UNESCO shows that most of the world's countries have closed some or all of the schools for some time during the pandemic. The organization said that at the peak of the crisis, as many as 1.6 billion students were not attending school due to the virus. Schools in Germany began closing on March 16, and Saarland and Bavaria became the first federal states to send children home. All schools across the country remained closed until April 20. Since then, each of Germany's 16 federal states has been in charge of its own reopening schedule. While most states allowed at least some seniors to attend face-to-face classes in the first week of May, the vast majority of German students stayed home until much later. In the largest state of Bavaria, for example, schools only reopened for all children on June 15. But even then, some restrictions were maintained, according to the state government. The students were still taught in smaller groups and classes are staggered, so not all students are physically present at the same time. Most German schools are closed for the summer holidays. The federal government said last month that teaching should return to normal after the end of the recess in late August or early September, although mass events will remain suspended until at least October. The plan comes with an important caveat: The government said schools should reopen only if infection rates in Germany remain low. When a new cluster of infections arose at a meat plant in Guetersloh, in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia last month, schools and kindergartens were the first to close. First to close, first to reopen Norway was one of the first European countries to close schools on March 12. She began to gradually ease her coronavirus restrictions in April. Kindergartens were the first to reopen on April 20, and elementary schools welcomed students in grades one through four a week later. Norwegian primary and secondary schools were opened in May for all students, but with new hygiene measures. Younger children have been divided into smaller groups, while secondary schools implemented measures of social distancing. Denmark, like Norway, closed schools early. Its closure has been successful, so successful that the country decided to move forward with its reopening plan in April, after its infection rates fell faster than expected. Denmark was the first country in Europe to reopen schools, with kindergartens and grades one to five authorized to return on April 15. Older children began returning to schools on May 18. While the adult education and lifelong learning programs known as popular high schools were allowed to reopen on June 8, the universities will remain closed until August 1. Sweden decided early in the pandemic against imposing a comprehensive coronavirus blockade. Schools remained open to all children under the age of 16, although principals and local authorities had the power to close schools in the event of a major leak. But even in Sweden, school trips and large-scale events have been canceled and upper secondary schools closed on March 17, reopening only on June 15. The country's education minister, Anna Ekström, said the decision to prevent the closure of the entire school system was based on science. "The main reason was that it would not be an efficient and effective measure to stop the spread of the virus," he said at a press conference last month. She said the rate of Covid-19 cases among school staff was similar to that of other professions. The Swedish government has largely defended the country's decision not to enter the blockade, while admitting that it could have done more to protect the elderly and vulnerable. However, the numbers paint a different picture. Sweden, a country of 10 million, has recorded more than 74,000 cases and 5,500 deaths. The other Nordic countries, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland, have reported a total of just over 31,200 cases and 1,200 deaths for a combined population of over 16 million. A chart was updated in an earlier version of this story to correct when US states began to reopen.

Vasco Cotovio and CNN's Susanne Gargiulo contributed to the reports.