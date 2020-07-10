Reopening of schools in the United States: Trump signaled to European nations in his call to return. These pictures show that America is not close to them

"The evidence from many countries around the world is that transmission in schools is very low," said Russell Viner, president of the UK's Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health, in a statement. Viner also said that most children catch adult Covid-19 at home rather than schools.
Data collected by UNESCO shows that most of the world's countries have closed some or all of the schools for some time during the pandemic. The organization said that at the peak of the crisis, as many as 1.6 billion students were not attending school due to the virus.
Since then, each of Germany's 16 federal states has been in charge of its own reopening schedule. While most states allowed at least some seniors to attend face-to-face classes in the first week of May, the vast majority of German students stayed home until much later.
First to close, first to reopen
Norway was one of the first European countries to close schools on March 12. She began to gradually ease her coronavirus restrictions in April. Kindergartens were the first to reopen on April 20, and elementary schools welcomed students in grades one through four a week later.
Norwegian primary and secondary schools were opened in May for all students, but with new hygiene measures. Younger children have been divided into smaller groups, while secondary schools implemented measures of social distancing.
Denmark, like Norway, closed schools early. Its closure has been successful, so successful that the country decided to move forward with its reopening plan in April, after its infection rates fell faster than expected. Denmark was the first country in Europe to reopen schools, with kindergartens and grades one to five authorized to return on April 15. Older children began returning to schools on May 18.
While the adult education and lifelong learning programs known as popular high schools were allowed to reopen on June 8, the universities will remain closed until August 1.
Sweden decided early in the pandemic against imposing a comprehensive coronavirus blockade. Schools remained open to all children under the age of 16, although principals and local authorities had the power to close schools in the event of a major leak. But even in Sweden, school trips and large-scale events have been canceled and upper secondary schools closed on March 17, reopening only on June 15.
The country's education minister, Anna Ekström, said the decision to prevent the closure of the entire school system was based on science. "The main reason was that it would not be an efficient and effective measure to stop the spread of the virus," he said at a press conference last month. She said the rate of Covid-19 cases among school staff was similar to that of other professions.
A chart was updated in an earlier version of this story to correct when US states began to reopen.
