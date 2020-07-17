Reopening of Trump school pushes bet aimed at white suburban voters

However, as Trump strives to fully open schools in a matter of weeks, his challenging districts, concerned parents and teachers face his efforts, and confusion over what exactly his administration recommends schools do. to keep students safe in case they open their doors.

Now, an effort that many within the White House hoped would be widely popular has come to typify Trump's efforts to tackle the pandemic. He has undermined his administration's public health experts in the name of bringing the country back to normal. Rather than providing clear instructions or mandates on how to fight the virus, Trump is issuing general directives without saying how they should be accomplished. And, through Trump's own creation, the problem has become a litmus test along with the use of masks and public gatherings.

The additional guidance promised by the administration has been delayed. Internally, attendees struggle to gather additional research to convince Americans that keeping children home poses more danger than sending them to classrooms after encountering unexpected resistance to their plans.

This week, officials from the White House and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been busy rolling out additional guidance aimed at encouraging the reopening of schools, creating another sticking point in a relationship. that has remained tense during the response to the pandemic.

For some inside the White House, the urgency is months or weeks too late, long after administrators began determining plans for the fall and behind initiatives to open up spots seen by some as less important drivers for the economy, like gyms, restaurants and restaurants. churches

"We should have started with the schools," said a senior administration official this week. "Nothing can really reopen until schools open."

School push

For much of spring, when the coronavirus first turned on and Trump began to insist that states reopen their churches, restaurants, and shops, a small group of his advisers urged him to focus on reopening schools.

But those arguments did not seem to register with the President. While he went to great lengths to reopen places of worship and convened round tables with restaurant owners and retailers, Trump did not turn his full attention to schools until earlier this month.

By then, another increase in cases (caused, in part, by the first reopens) was spreading across the country. And the districts, using guidance from the federal government that Trump later deemed excessively burdensome, had already begun making decisions about their plans for the fall.

In early July, White House aides presented Trump's reopening push to the school as a movement that would likely play well with working families, including suburban moms Trump will need on his side to win a second term, and as a necessity for the country's economic recovery will continue.

A report written by the Trump Council of Economic Advisers and distributed to West Wing attendees this month suggested that students could suffer serious future consequences, including reduced income potential and stagnation of professional growth, if schools remain closed. . The report also suggested that women, as primary caregivers, would suffer if students did not return to learning in person.

Trump's visions for fully reopened schools have been threatened this week by a series of school closure announcements, including in the nation's largest urban school districts, and surveys showing concerns about in-person learning went much deeper than was previously known.

Some attendees said they were surprised by the backlash against the opening of schools because they believed the topic would be popular with a large group of the population. Instead, an Axios-Ipsos poll this week showed that seven out of 10 parents considered it risky for schools to reopen in the fall, including 53% of Republicans.

Still, the White House has remained steadfast, and largely adamant, in the types of reopening it deems acceptable.

"When (Trump) says open, he means fully open, children can attend his school every day," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at Thursday's press conference. "Science should not get in the way of this."

She said "science is on our side" regarding bringing students back, a claim that experts, teachers and parents have fiercely debated in recent weeks amid sparse data on the subject.

Trump himself has been among the loudest critics of the guidelines presented by the CDC, which were released on June 30. Just days after CDC Director Robert Redfield announced the guide, which requires potentially challenging and costly changes, such as spacing desks, staggering turnaround times, and installing physical barriers indoors – his team was planning additional documents. which they said would help resolve any confusion about what schools were being asked to do.

The development of those supplemental guidelines, which is expected to have approximately five pages, hit internally, people familiar with the matter said, and the CDC delayed its release late on Thursday night after previously announcing a launch sometime in this week.

"They are not ready to go out this week," a CDC spokesperson told CNN Thursday night, adding that there was no "clear picture at this time" on when the agency could release the documents.

Redfield recently briefed members of the White House coronavirus task force on supplemental guidance, a person familiar with the conversion said, but the guidelines were not ready for wide distribution to the task force for a timely language review. to comply with CDC's self-imposed deadline.

Districts defy Trump

Despite the White House's push for students to return to the classroom, some of the nation's largest school districts have already announced plans to keep children learning at home in the fall. The Los Angeles Unified School District and the San Diego Unified School District, the two largest districts in California, announced Monday that there will be no in-person learning at the beginning of the school year. San Francisco also announced this week that all learning in the fall will be remote. And New York City schools have said they won't reopen completely in September.

In Atlanta, schools will teach virtually for the first nine weeks. In Houston, classes will be virtual for the first six weeks. And in major districts across the country, local officials are considering models that combine face-to-face and online learning, an option that Trump administration officials still oppose.

The Trump team has argued, in addition to what they describe as the benefits for students, that school reopens are necessary for the economic recovery to continue because working parents cannot return to the office if their children do not return to the classroom.

Although the president repeatedly threatened to cut funds for schools that reject his orders, something he has no authority to do, White House officials are now working on a plan to create financial incentives instead of the districts they open.

Officials hope to include supplemental funds for schools in the next stimulus package and stipulate that schools cannot access the new money unless they take steps to reopen it. The CDC is working with the White House budget office to incentivize schools under the reopening guidelines, an aide said, but it is not clear whether Democrats in Congress will join a plan that could put the closed schools at a disadvantage.

White House aides are also considering whether they can redirect the money included in the previous stimulus bill to things necessary for the reopening of schools, such as PPE and disinfection for districts.

The & # 39; obvious move & # 39;

Trump's political advisers believe the push to reopen schools will be popular with suburban women, a group he is struggling with amid the pandemic and his unpopular views on race. His campaign has tried to contrast his push with rival Joe Biden, who has been more cautious about how schools should reopen.

A senior White House official called the school's push "the obvious move," beyond the politically advantageous groups that may benefit.

Attendees have tried to downplay surveys that show most parents have concerns about sending their children to classrooms with the virus still raging, and one compares that level of concern to the concerns parents tell parents. pollsters they have on gun violence in schools, before sending their children to class anyway.

However, the White House is still trying to strengthen his case. Amid criticism of CDC's guidelines as being too clear in science, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx has led a separate effort to publish more data to support the push for students return to school, people familiar with the effort said.

Individual administration officials have argued at various points that there are academic, mental health, and child safety considerations behind the reopening of schools argument, but Birx and other White House officials have been working to collect them in one location. present to the public, He said familiar people.

Meanwhile, Trump has publicly claimed that politics has tainted the school's reopening debate.

"We have to open the schools. We have to open them. And I think there is a lot of politics going on," he said at an event this week. "I think they think it will be better for them if they can keep the schools closed in the elections. I don't think it will help them, frankly, but I think that keeping the schools closed is a bad thing for the country and, therefore, that is something good for them. "

Some White House aides have downplayed announcements in individual districts that schools will remain closed, arguing that they will never win the debate in Democratic strongholds.

And senior administration officials, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, have spent the past week arguing that the benefits of in-person learning should outweigh the risks in schools across the country, regardless of the rate of coronavirus infection from a specific district.

But pressed on the details of how schools can securely reopen, DeVos has stumbled.

"Children must go back to school, and school leaders across the country must make plans to do just that," DeVos said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," making it clear that he is more specific and politically precarious. – decisions would be left to state and local officials. "There is going to be an exception to the rule. But the rule should be that children return to school this fall. And where there are small outbreaks or critical points, which can be dealt with on a school-by-school or case-by-case basis."

DeVos, a billionaire who was a major donor to the Trump campaign in 2016, has long been a lightning rod figure in the Trump administration, vilified by progressives who accused her of trying to privatize education and a heroin. from school bond advocates because of it. many years funding school choice efforts that opponents say would take money out of public education.

While supporting those efforts, Trump also privately questioned DeVos's ability to get his message across, believing that she is not strong in interviews.

Still, the White House has relied on it for the past week to deliver the reopening message, even when it was largely absent during the early phases of the pandemic.