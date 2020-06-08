Reopening of Universal Orlando shows future challenges for theme parks

And just like Disneyland Shanghai in China did earlier in May, Universal put limits on the number of people who could enter along with numerous security measures against the coronavirus.

These reopens show park landscapes with little attendance and could illustrate the challenges ahead this summer for other amusement and theme parks. (That includes SeaWorld in Orlando on June 11 and Walt Disney World Resort on July 11 with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom.)

After all, amusement and theme parks are built to appeal to the crowd. Restoring an amusement park to meet the needs for social distancing during the pandemic is no easy feat.

And while some people may be ready to put on a mask and get going, others may still be scary.

The big question: will people return during the pandemic?

Will the Universal experience be universal?

In an email statement on Monday afternoon, Universal Orlando said, "Although we did not share our park attendance numbers … we were able to implement the measures we have been planning: evaluating our guests and team members, distancing ourselves. social, requiring facial covers, limiting capacity in our parks and attractions and increasing our cleaning and disinfection procedures. "

Craig Williams, producer of The DIS Unplugged, attended the opening on June 5. He said he was surprised by what he saw.

"The reopening day was one of the slowest days I've seen at Universal Orlando since I attended," Williams told CNN Travel.

Williams has been visiting since 2011 and can usually be found in Orlando's main theme parks two or three days a week before the pandemic in high season.

Universal Orlando Resort in Florida reopened to the public on Friday. Guests had to check their temperatures before entering the complex. Universal Orlando Resort

It arrived around 11:30 a.m. To avoid the early crowd, he said he was surprised to see no parking lines, temperature controls, or security checks.

"I was expecting a big crowd. I'm used to seeing big crowds for new attractions, so I thought something like reopening a theme park would have created the same excitement.

"There was definitely an idea that he was going to be very busy, but he didn't live up to that."

Williams said she attended the June 3 soft reopening for pass holders that was "significantly" busier the day of the reopening for the general public.

He said he did not visit him again on Saturday or Sunday, but said the accounts he has heard point to smaller crowds.

And "my sister is here today (Monday), and she said that the audience level is quite small."

Williams speculated that with so much international flight still restricted, the numbers could also primarily reflect locals or people who didn't have to drive too far to go.

Remote space for now

After months of closure, Shanghai Disneyland is the first Disney theme park to reopen since the Covid-19 outbreak caused closures worldwide. CNN's David Culver reports.

Richard Kerr also reported light crowds at Universal in his report for travel website The Points Guy.

"Once on the actual travel line, social distancing was constantly enforced and the queues with relatively few people on them seemed much larger than they really were," he wrote.

"Today was a very light crowd day as a bit of a smooth opening, so I see having enough space to line up for people becomes a problem unless the park's capacity is very limited."

Williams noted that while he was surprised by the apparently low attendance, he was a good side.

"Honestly, from the point of view of the guests it seemed to be the best case scenario: no one knew how big it was going to be," he said.

But "you don't want to feel crowded with too many people" with so many remaining health concerns.

Going back in?

The signs may be pointing to a slow return to amusement parks.

Along with Universal's low crowds so far, DIS Unplugged conducted a Facebook poll ahead of the opening of Walt Disney World's restaurant, shopping and entertainment complex, Disney Springs. It also showed signs of a still cautious public in May.

In the survey asking 2,426 people their plans regarding Disney Springs, 32% of respondents said they planned to go. About 51% said they were glad to hear of the reopening but that they planned to stay home. And 17% said it was simply too early to reopen.

Park scenes

During the reopening of June 5 at Universal, the masked artists kept a careful distance from each other if they performed without one. And the public was a long way from the mounting areas.

Hogsmeade, a Harry Potter themed area in the Islands of Adventure, proved popular, and there were definitely groups of people clustered less than six feet away in images captured by The Dis's blog at wdwinfo.com.

Williams said this was one of the bottleneck areas, and that crowds could not distance themselves as well in them. "But that's not the majority of the park by any means," he said.



Roller coasters like the Incredible Hulk came out with half-filled green trains and water rides led to parties from the same household to maintain social distance during the exciting ride.

In his Points Guy report, Kerr said he still had some problems to fix, including a 30-minute restaurant wait when he had already placed a mobile order.

One of the people there for the first day was Dr. Channing Willoughby, who lives near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

While wearing his mask, he told CNN: "I felt that they really had a good handle on security. I am a doctor, so I keep abreast of what is happening in the world. And in terms of preventive measures, I thought that Universal It was before the turn, so I felt very safe bringing my family here. "

First time guests

Members of an extended family from Georgia and Texas told CNN that they were already on vacation in Florida and learned of Universal's reopening, so they came for their first visit.

Its logic? Since no guests had been there for months, the reopening day would actually be the best time to visit, rather than waiting for large crowds later.

CNN's Natasha Chen contributed to this article.