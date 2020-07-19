Rep. Ayanna Pressley on school reopens: Congress must lead in absence of Trump administration

"We can't move too fast on this. The consequences are too great to consider. It's about public health," the Democrat told CNN's Jake Tapper in "State of the Union." "What must happen is that Congress must continue to act as the conscience of this nation and lead in the absence of this Trump administration to provide recurring payments and mitigate the financial difficulties and burdens that families are feeling. To continue addressing food insecurity. But we should not rush to reopen the schools. "

Pressley continued that teachers "have already shown themselves to be brave and dedicated educators."

"Now we ask them to be social workers and, in some cases, martyrs. And that is outrageous. Again, we need to pass the HEROES Act, which is on the desk of Mitch McConnell, who makes massive federal investments to support the reopening of our schools when it's safe and this virus is under control. "

