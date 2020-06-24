Rep Carolyn Maloney fights nail biting Democrat Primary

Veteran Manhattan Rep Carolyn Maloney was in the fight of her political life Tuesday night, leading an opponent she easily dispatched during the 2018 Democratic primary by just 500 votes.

Maloney won just 41 percent of the ballots cast during early voting and on Primary Day, while his main opponent, Suraj Patel, surprised the Big Apple political establishment by reaching 40 percent.

Only 482 votes separated the two with 86 percent of the precincts and, more importantly, with tens of thousands of absentee ballots still to count.

"We are confident in our path to victory after a very strong performance," Patel said in a statement. "We have a mandate for change and the bottom line will reflect that."

Maloney easily surpassed Patel in 2018, winning 64 percent in that primary despite the challenger's heavy spending.