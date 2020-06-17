Rep. Chuck Fleischmann: Coronavirus recovery: this can help rebuild community and hope

On October 30, 2001, wearing a navy blue zipper from the New York Fire Department, President George W. Bush stepped onto the mound at Yankee Stadium to launch the first pitch of Game Three of the World Series.

There wasn't much to rejoice about in the days after 9/11, but the cheers from the crowd were deafening, as the president stood there with American flags waving everywhere. It was a moment that transcended time and brought the nation together when we needed it most.

It didn't matter who he was, where he was from, what his policies were, we were all united as one team, the Americans.

There are multiple points throughout our history where baseball brought our nation together. I even saw it three years ago in Washington, D.C., when Special Agent David Bailey of the Capitol Police released the first pitch in the Congress Baseball Game for Charity. Bailey had been wounded during his heroism days before, protecting me and my teammates from a near-fatal attack.

While D.C. He is known for the entrenched partisanship that beats throughout the city, at the time, every person in the stadium was American and nothing else.

Baseball is woven into the fabric of what it means to be American, its history is full of stories of blood, sweat, tears, and triumphs. Every year, over and over again, Americans fill stadiums across the country to cheer on our favorite teams. Every summer, the parks and backyards are filled with parents who play with their children, just as the previous generation did with their children.

There is something about the smell of freshly cut grass that intermingles with the distinctive smell of a stadium hotdog. The crunch of a bat hitting the ball, the crunch of sunflower seed husks littering the ground under the seats. Anticipation as people get up from their seats for a home run, a boy playing with a new glove in hopes of catching a ball. There is something about the different shared experiences we all have when watching a baseball game that is exclusively patriotic.

Just as a team can bounce back from a yearlong losing streak to win the World Series, our nation has an incredible ability to bounce back from any setbacks we may experience.

Perhaps it is the story of hope that has always been so prevalent throughout the game that makes it America's sport. Just as a team can bounce back from a yearlong losing streak to win the World Series, our nation has an incredible ability to bounce back from any setbacks we may experience and be even stronger than before.

This year has been fraught with unprecedented challenges for our nation. We have been affected by a global health pandemic, which resulted in heartbreaking deaths and caused unemployment at levels not seen since the Great Depression. The pandemic also meant that Americans no longer had one of the last community ties we normally take for granted, sports.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he is "100 percent" sure there will be a baseball season this year, and I hope he is right. Our nation has never needed baseball more than we have right now.

It's time to play ball.

