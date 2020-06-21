Rep. Collins calls for the Atlanta District Attorney's recusal: It's not about justice. This is about politics & # 39;

The Fulton County, Georgia district attorney who accused former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe of murder appears to be more concerned with politics than with justice, Rep. Doug Collins, R-Georgia, said Sunday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" with host Pete Hegseth, Collins claimed that Atlanta District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr., who faces a criminal investigation and a second round to stay in office, allowed his problems will determine the charges. against the sacked officers involved in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, 27.

"In our country, justice is supposed to be blind to … race, socioeconomic conditions, and it must also be blind to politics," Collins said.

GIVES CHARGE OFFICER WITH FELONIA MURDER IN BROOKS SHOOTING IS IN RIGHT CHOICE

"Paul Howard is in the midst of a reelection campaign, a runoff, goes out and accuses these officers, but he does it before the investigation … of the GBI actually. This is not about justice. This is about politics of reelection, and it must be addressed and he must step aside so that the attorney general can appoint an independent prosecutor to really find justice in this case. "

Brooks was shot and killed on June 12 outside a Wendy restaurant where he had fallen asleep in his car in the driveway. He resisted arrest after failing a field sobriety test and was finally seen fighting officers on the ground and running with one of his Tasers seconds before the shooting.

Howard's decision announced last week to press 11 charges against former officer Garrett Rolfe, including the felony murder, has come as a surprise to many observers who consider the charges to be excessive.

Responding to Collins' calls for Howard's challenge, Atlanta Attorney General Chris Carr tweeted that his "office may appoint another prosecutor if a DA disqualifies itself or a court disqualifies it."

"I think he has disqualified himself from this perspective, if you look at it and how it happened and how these charges arose and how quickly they occurred, and under political circumstances," Collins said.

"What we have to have here is justice for these officers," he continued.

"They are very concerned. Their morale is low. And when they see this constantly happening, especially in the last few weeks with this district attorney, it is difficult for them to get up and go to work."

"When the police do bad things, they must be held accountable," the legislator concluded, "but they must also have the presumption of justice and due process. And that is not what we are seeing at the moment."

Julia Musto and Pete Hegseth of Fox News contributed to this report.