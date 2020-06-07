Rep. Demings rejects acting DHS secretary comments on systematic racism

Representative Val Demings, a Democrat from Florida, responded to comments by Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Department Chad Wolf about racism on Sunday, saying "systemic racism is always the ghost in the room."

The comments by Demings, who are rumored to be in dispute as presidential candidate Joe Biden's Democratic presidential candidate, come after a statement by Wolf that he does not believe there is a "systemic racism problem" in the application of the law. The debate over racial injustice and police brutality has come to the forefront of American politics after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

"While I heard what the secretary said, we have a lot of work to do," she said on ABC's "This Week." "And systemic racism is always the ghost in the room."

HEADS OF POLICE ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES CONVICT OFFICERS INVOLVED IN THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD

Demings, who was previously the chief of police in Orlando, Florida, said he found that the harsh tactics used by many police departments across the country to disperse protesters were "extremely problematic" and called for legislation to support increased oversight, training and review of use of force policies, along with efforts to increase minority recruitment within police departments.

His comments on Sunday follow similar comments he made last week when he said "it was long overdue" for an internal review to be carried out by law enforcement agencies across the country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think it's been a long time since all of our country's law enforcement agencies are self-checking and doing better than before," Demings said during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"Because we have dealt with misconduct involving police officers, we have always tried to treat it as an individual department or an individual city or state," he added. "But I think the time has certainly come, we are behind schedule, for us to see the problem as a nation."