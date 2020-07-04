Rep. Dusty Johnson on the need to preserve America's history: Democrats forget how lucky they are to be in America

Democrats and activists are so obsessed with America's "imperfections" that they seem to forget how lucky they are to be here, Representative Dusty Johnson, a Republican from South Dakota, said Saturday.

Johnson, who appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend," said racial justice activists who demolish statues and disfigure monuments, many of them honoring Confederate leaders, do not want to put the nation's imperfect history in context.

"They want to delete it. They want to delete it," he said.

Last week, Johnson introduced the Mount Rushmore Protection Act. The bill would prohibit the use of federal funds to alter or destroy the huge monument in any way.

"When you look at those four great presidents at Mount Rushmore, they did everything a person can, as anyone can, to build a more perfect union," he said. "Now is the time when we should come together around those values: freedom, independence, freedom, equality. But there are people who want to tear them down.

"My bill would make it clear that not a single dime would go to rename Mount Rushmore or take off or alter those faces."

All eyes were on Mount Rushmore on Friday night for President Trump's early Independence Day celebration. Standing before the monument, the President promised that "it will never be desecrated."

"These heroes will never be disfigured. Their legacy will never, never be destroyed. Their achievements will never be forgotten. And Mount Rushmore will remain forever as an everlasting tribute to our ancestors and our freedom," Trump said.

But the monument has sparked Native American anger for decades.

Once Lakota's sacred tribal territory, the site was occupied by a group of Native American protesters in the 1970s. In 1980, the Supreme Court upheld a ruling of more than $ 100 million in compensation to eight tribes.

Hours before the president arrived on Friday, protesters, mostly Native Americans protesting the takeover of the federal government by the Black Hills, blocked a road leading to the monument.

Johnson said he believes Trump's comments fit "incredibly well" with his bill, and denounced those who "want to focus on the flaws" of presidents chiseled on the mountainside.

"I mean, I love this country. It is the largest country in human history. And I think there is an incredibly powerful story to tell our young people about the aspirations of this country," said the congressman. "It is not about Abraham Lincoln's shortcomings, but about the steps he took to become the great emancipator."

"Yes, of course, let's not ignore the flaws. But I am concerned that some of my friends on the other side are so in love with America's blemishes that they forget how incredibly fortunate we are to be living in this country." in this century, "Johnson said.