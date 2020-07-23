Rep. Eric Swalwell: Trump improperly deploys fed law enforcement officers to cities as his political storm troopers

Officers approach a man on the street in unidentified camouflage uniforms, who shove him into an unmarked van and quickly pull him out. Officers put their hats over their eyes so that they cannot see where they are going, and when they arrive at an unidentified facility, they search his belongings and take him to a cell.

The frightened man is never informed of any charges against him or a basis for his arrest. After demanding an attorney, they release him, without any subpoena or paperwork explaining what happened.

Did this happen in Iran? North Korea? Russia? China?

No, it is happening in Portland, Oregon, in the Donald Trump era. And if that's not bad enough, President Trump announced Wednesday that he wants it to happen in more American cities, as he seeks to demonstrate that he is the tough leader who upholds "law and order."

Clearly, the President hopes this show of force will boost his reelection campaign and divert attention from his appalling mismanagement of the response to the coronavirus pandemic. And once again, our reality TV president is staging political theater regardless of the Constitution or our laws.

In his announcement Wednesday, Trump said he ordered major federal law deployments in Chicago, Kansas City, Missouri and other "Democrat-led cities," an explicit recognition of his political motivation.

Jacksonville, Florida and Fort Worth, Texas, cities with Republican mayors and rising murder rates, do not appear to be the target.

This latest example of Trump's politicization of law enforcement is one of the most anti-American acts the Trump administration has yet committed, and that is saying a lot.

Reports of such tactics in Portland have horrified the nation, and the Trump administration's repeated lies offered as explanations simply don't go unnoticed. The acting statement by Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf that his agents had to "proactively arrest people" in Portland is particularly chilling.

What happened in Portland was not just an instance of federal officials protecting federal properties, like a court. The videos show unidentified federal officials patrolling the city center in unmarked rental vehicles, kidnapping street people without explanation, without reading their Miranda rights to anyone, telling them that what they say can be withheld against them and without no probable cause.

These arrests are inherently unconstitutional. Make no mistake: by clear legal precedent, these are arrests, even if the victims are later released without charge. These people are not given the option to reject questions or withdraw. They are being captured wordlessly, forced into vehicles, and searched and interrogated without a warrant.

Nothing that has happened in Portland justifies this federal impact on state and local law enforcement. Nothing that has happened in other cities justifies the spread of these illegal police state tactics elsewhere.

Portland elected officials have legitimately opposed these tactics in no uncertain terms. The Trump administration's refusal to comply with its wishes speaks volumes about the illicit nature of what is happening.

The truth is that the Portland protests, originally sparked by systemic racism in law enforcement, were dwindling until President Trump gave protesters this new cause to rally against. The President actually throws gasoline on the fire, does not extinguish it.

It is particularly poignant given the "Wall of Moms" movement that these loot tactics have inspired in Portland and other cities, with ranks of self-identified mothers standing with weapons linked between armed federal agents and protesters.

President Trump says he is working with the attorney general and others to "fix things." But the president is making no effort to work with the most important stakeholders: local and state elected officials, many of whom do not want this federal interference. Instead of working with mayors and governors as partners, he treats them as adversaries.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told the New York Times that he first heard about the deployment in his city on Twitter. The mayor said that while he appreciates the help in solving crimes, he is concerned that the larger federal presence may be exploited for political purposes.

But that appears to be Trump's goal, as these blatant violations of basic constitutional rights appear to be little more than political theater and a cheap campaign ploy. The Trump campaign is spending millions of dollars on ads that present a darker view than the reality of the recent protests, trying to shore up its false "law and order" narrative and pretending that things will get worse under a Democratic administration.

It seems that Portland's tactics are intended to demonstrate Trump's effort to "get tough on crime," a laugh-out tale, given that his own administration has been a focus of crime and corruption.

This unsubstantiated assault cannot go unnoticed. The Trump administration must immediately identify the specific agencies, departments, and units of the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, as well as private contractors or other entities, that it has deployed in Portland and plans to deploy elsewhere.

Additionally, the Trump administration must specify the mission of each unit and explain how that mission is legally justified, especially in situations where federal officials patrol from federal facilities and properties. And you must explicitly explain your justification for arresting people who are not nearby or are imminent threats to federal facilities and property.

We should also have a count of how many people have already been detained by federal officials in Portland, including a breakdown of how many were charged with federal crimes and how many were released without charge.

Congress funds these departments, and we should harness the power of the portfolio to ensure that we are not funding the President's political assault soldiers. Federal taxpayers pay law enforcement officials to protect us, not to protect the political interests of whoever is president.

Perhaps there is some corner of the president's political base that is not shocked by these abuses by the secret police, some group of Trump supporters who believe that it is acceptable to ignore the Constitution if it means counterattacking against "the Libs" or "Antifa" or any man in the sack you imagine is under attack.

However, the Republican Party, which aims to advocate for the rights of states and a limited federal government, certainly should not support a federal police force that occupies US cities uninvited and unwanted by local authorities. Will my Republican colleagues defend their party's real convictions and the Constitution, or will they blindly obey Trump no matter what he does?

No American can ignore these abuses because they are happening to people with different political views. The government must not be allowed to choose which political views can be targeted, so that our nation does not exactly become the kind of authoritarian police state that the United States has opposed in centuries past.

For the Constitution to mean something to anyone, it must mean the same to everyone.

