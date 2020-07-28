Rep. Gohmert compares the Republican Democratic Party and Republican Party coronavirus stimulus proposals

Democrats put names "in the complete opposite of what they do," Rep. Louie Gohmert said Tuesday, comparing Republican and Democratic coronavirus stimulus proposals in "Fox & Friends First."

Gohmert, R-Texas, made the comment referring to the Democrats' $ 3 trillion "HEROES Act" in mid-May, which they called the unprecedented response needed to deal with the pandemic and its economic consequences.

On Monday, Senate Republicans unveiled the "HEALS Act," their version of a new round of coronavirus relief. HEALS represents the package's focus on health, financial assistance, liability protection and schools.

Republicans say the HEALS Act is more specific than the previous CARES Act, as it is designed for an economy that has "one foot in the pandemic and one foot in the recovery," according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. .

When asked what the differences are between the two stimulus proposals, Gohmert said, "Firstly, Republicans [are] not as good at naming bills as Democrats."

"Democrats put names in the complete opposite of what they do," he continued.

He went on to say that liability protections for companies are of utmost importance.

"All of us on the Republican side have known that we have to protect nonprofits, businesses, and employers who want to open up, but you have litigation attorneys ready to slap you with COVID lawsuits and need that protection," said Gohmert .

McConnell noted that liability protections would be included in the "HEALS Act" for everyone from doctors and nurses who will be protected from malpractice lawsuits to churches, charities, businesses and schools. The hope is that the protections will encourage companies to reopen without fear of years in court.

Gohmert also noted that the "HEALS Act" includes a second round of stimulus checks for the same amount of $ 1,200 as in the CARES law.

"There is $ 1,200 back there, but really what people need is for the economy to get back to work and it would be better than getting $ 1,200 from the government putting us more in debt," Gohmert said.

Host Rob Schmitt asked Gohmert, "How long do you think the country can limp like this and still spend trillions of dollars that we don't have?"

"It can't last long," Gohmert said in response.

"Those who studied history throughout our lives know that these are the things that Marxists take advantage of to help create the problems, the riots, the economic problems and then they affirm: 'Look, you need to make this a Marxist country & # 39; ". He continued, adding that "they are in a rough awakening."

"They think they are going to be part of that little leadership that runs the country when most of them won't," Gohmert said.

