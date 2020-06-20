Rep. Greg Walden: New green deal would paralyze economy: Republicans have a better way to combat climate change

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the lives of all Americans. More than 118,000 people have died in the United States. USA Due to the coronavirus and more than 45 million Americans have applied for unemployment assistance. Communities have closed completely, and while officials follow public health guidelines to reopen safely, reaching a new normal will take time.

Closing our economy also significantly affected emission levels. The US Energy Information Administration. USA Estimates that US emissions USA They could decrease by more than 14% this year.

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ WILL SERVE IN THE BIDEN CAMPAIGN CLIMATE CHANGE PANEL

And as the pandemic plagues health and economies around the world, the International Energy Agency reports that global energy emissions may decrease this year by almost 8 percent, the largest reduction in history and "twice greater than the combined total of all previous reductions since the end of the world. " Second war ".

More from Opinion

Still, even with the pandemic causing major economic devastation and declining emissions, global emissions barely met the United Nations goal of reducing annual emissions by 7.6 percent. And, of course, developed countries like the United States are supposed to cut an even bigger share, while the world allows China to continue increasing its emissions without consequences for the next decade.

Simply put, even though arbitrary UN climate standards may have been temporarily met in theory, it brought the global economy to the brink of collapse and jeopardized the livelihoods of millions of Americans to do so.

Unprecedented pandemics require a robust response, so Congress approved the largest aid package in US history. USA To provide assistance to American small business owners, workers, seniors, and families.

For Republicans in Congress, the answer to tackle climate change and bring our country back to prosperity is clear: American innovation.

Unfortunately, some Democrats say COVID-19 is "a dress rehearsal to address the catastrophic impacts of climate change." We agree, but it doesn't have to be this way.

This financial devastation is a foretaste of the Democrats' New Green Deal that is supposed to give us an emission-free, socialist utopia. For Republicans in Congress, the answer to tackle climate change and bring our country back to prosperity is clear: American innovation.

Democrats have made clear the direction of their party. His alleged presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, recently said on his climate platform that "our environment and our economy are fully and totally connected," but added that "the green New Deal is a crucial framework for addressing climate challenges. " we face."

While we agree that EE. USA You need to use clean energy, reduce emissions, upgrade infrastructure, and work with our allies for a cleaner world. We strongly disagree that shutting down our economy is the way to do it.

It is no coincidence that the same communities that have suffered the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic are the ones that have suffered the most due to the economic devastation it has caused.

Democrats are creating a false choice between fighting climate change and having a thriving economy. We can have both, and the United States can supply the innovative technologies that will reduce global emissions. With millions of Americans already losing their jobs, we must find a better way to leave our world better than we found it.

For example, carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies promise to reduce emissions, create jobs, and provide cleaner energy. The 2018 Bipartisan Budget Law created tax credits to implement the CCUS infrastructure.

According to the Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy, the use of these credits could create between 4.3 and 6.1 million more jobs. Recently, the Internal Revenue Service released a guide to help implement these tax credits, and now American innovators have even more incentives to use these technologies.

Nuclear innovation also plays a role not only in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but also in our national security, energy independence and economic growth. Nuclear power remains a safe, emission-free, small footprint energy source.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

The Trump administration recently launched a comprehensive nuclear energy strategy to help the United States regain its leadership in nuclear energy worldwide, for the benefit of clean energy and national security.

Unfortunately, Democrats have been unable to take significant steps to promote this vital source of energy, even though it is essential to meet emissions targets and maintain the security of the United States.

We must also work to overcome the supply chain threats that have been highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The only way to maintain our innovation advantage and achieve our goals of a cleaner, healthier and safer world is to secure our energy and manufacturing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The good news is that there are bipartisan bills that could be passed today to implement viable climate policies that ensure a strong and prosperous economy.

As an Eagle Scout, I learned to "leave a camp better than I found it," and those words have stuck with me as a member of Congress. We have learned during these unprecedented times that the American people are resilient. We need policies that can provide relief and results, and shutting down our economy in the long term cannot be one of them.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY REP. GREG WALDEN