Rep. John Lewis: Chronology of events in a remarkable life

Born in rural Alabama during the dark days of Jim Crow segregation, Representative John Lewis rose from poverty to become a leader of the civil rights movement and was later elected to Congress. Here is a timeline of some important events in Lewis's life.

February 21, 1940: Born the son of black sharecroppers near Troy, Alabama.

Fall 1959: Long interested in civil rights and inspired by the work of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Lewis participates in a series of workshops on nonviolent confrontation while attending college in Nashville, Tennessee. He then participates in sit-ins, mass gatherings, and the iconic 1961 "Freedom Walks" that proved racial segregation in the South.

January 1963: Serving as chair of the Nonviolent Student Coordination Committee, Lewis comes to Selma, Alabama, to help register blacks to vote. Eight months later and just a few days after helping Martin Luther King Jr. organize the March on Washington, Lewis is arrested for the first time on more than 40 occasions for civil rights activities in Selma.

March 7, 1965: Lewis is beaten by an Alabama state agent while trying to lead about 600 voting protesters out of Selma on the way to Montgomery in a violent confrontation now known as Bloody Sunday. He spends two days in a hospital.

REP. JOHN LEWIS, CIVIL RIGHTS ICON, DEAD AT 80

March 21-25, 1965: Lewis joins thousands of people during the Selma voting rights march to Montgomery.

1971: Lewis takes over as executive director of the Voter Education Project, a program of the Southern Regional Council.

April 5, 1977: Lewis, making his first run for Congress in the Atlanta subway, loses to a popular white politician in a second round. Later that year, President Jimmy Carter appoints him to head ACTION, a federal volunteer agency.

October 6, 1981: Lewis wins his first political office with his election as a member of the Atlanta City Council, where he serves until 1986.

November 4, 1986: Lewis is elected to the Congress representing the 5th District of Georgia, which includes much of Atlanta. He was re-elected 16 times, the most recent without opposition in 2018. Only once did he receive less than 70% of the vote.

2001: Lewis receives the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his professional career, one of many honors, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the country, presented by President Barack Obama in 2011.

April 27, 2009: Lewis and four others are arrested in Washington during a demonstration at the Sudanese embassy, ​​protesting the expulsion of humanitarian workers in the midst of a humanitarian crisis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

March 8, 2015: Lewis joins Obama, former President George W. Bush, and thousands of others in Selma in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

June 22, 2016: Lewis leads a Democratic sit-in on the floor of the House to protest inaction on gun control measures.

December 29, 2019: Lewis announces that he has been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

July 17, 2020: Lewis dies at age 80.

Sources: Lewis Congressional Biography, US District Court records, AP Archives.