Rep Karen Bass addresses Scientology's past accolades

California Rep Karen Bass is in Aguas Calientes after a video of her appeared online Friday night showing praise for the Church of Scientology and its founder L. Ron Hubbard.

"The Church of Scientology I know has made a difference, because your creed is a universal creed and one that speaks to all people everywhere," Bass told the faithful in a 2010 ribbon cut for a new church in Los Angels "The words are exciting to its founder, L. Ron Hubbard, in The Creed of the Church of Scientology: that all people of any race, color, or creed are created with the same rights."

The video was uploaded to the Church of Scientology YouTube page in 2013, but has gained new relevance, as Bass is considered one of the last women still considered to be Joe Biden's career partner in 2020. .

A veep announcement planned for August 1 was delayed by at least another week, just hours after Bass' video leaked to YouTube. The story was first reported by The Daily Caller.

Although it announces itself as a religion (and has a tax exempt status from the Internal Revenue Service), the Church of Scientology has long been embroiled in controversy, with multiple creepy stories of member abuse and financial exploitation.

Bass released a statement Saturday insisting that at the time he was unaware of what kind of lightning rod the group was.

"Ten years ago, I attended the opening of a new building in my district and talked about what I think we all believe: respect for the views of others, treat everyone with respect, and fight oppression wherever that we find her. " she said. Since then, first-hand publications in books, interviews and documentaries have exposed this group. Everyone is aware of the allegations against Scientology. ”